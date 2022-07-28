Ric Flair Reacts to Vince McMahon’s Retirement from WWE

Retiring from WWE was a big decision for Vince McMahon. Ric Flair, a WWE Hall of Famer, recently said that he doesn’t like the decision. He’s not sure what McMahon will do next, since WWE has been his life since he bought it in 1982.

“I wasn’t happy about it at all, I love Vince McMahon,” Flair said, per Thirsty for News. “I don’t know what he is doing right now but I feel like he will have a hard time. He will adjust obviously, but he loved the business and he made us all who we are, from Hulk to everybody. I don’t care what everybody else thinks, he made us, and I have nothing but respect for him. He is a majority stockholder; I don’t know if he will [stay away] or not. He’s a genius.”

It is interesting that McMahon is retiring because Flair has outlived him. Flair, 76, is coming out of retirement to compete in one more match on Sunday in Nashville. He will team up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo of All Elite Wrestling, and the two will take on AEW’s Jay Lethal and WWE’s Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match.

On Flair’s To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time world champion said that he is trying to get Vince McMahon to attend the match.

“I’m trying to get [Vince] to come to Nashville now,” Flair said, per Wrestling Inc. “I want him to roast me. He certainly has in real life enough! ‘Hey, these heels don’t draw, you stupid son of a b*tch. Don’t ever bring a lawyer to see me. I don’t like lawyers. Who are these two jackoffs?'”

Before the match, Flair was working out with Lethal to prepare for his comeback. “He just has to go out there and do what’s called ‘the greatest hits’ — strut, ‘Woooo!,’ chop someone,” Lethal told ESPN. “And the people would be OK with that. But that wouldn’t be OK with him. So, you’re gonna see him attempt and deliver on a Level 10 match. Whatever he can bring, he will bring. “