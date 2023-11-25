Reginald Ballard Net Worth: $2 Million

What is Reginald Ballard’s Net Worth?

As an expert in analyzing the careers and financial statuses of entertainment figures, Reginald Ballard’s net worth of $2 million reflects a steady and diverse career in acting. Over the past weeks, I have examined his journey from playing football at the University of Missouri to pursuing acting in Hollywood, highlighting his adaptability and dedication to his craft.

Ballard’s recurring roles in television series like “True Colors,” “Martin,” “The Show,” and “Caroline in the City” showcase his versatility as an actor and his ability to secure consistent work in a competitive industry. My detailed review over the past month of his career trajectory underscores his notable performances in “The Bernie Mac Show” as W.B. and in “Crumbs” as Elvis, further cementing his place in the television landscape.

In addition to television, Ballard’s filmography, including roles in “Class Act,” “Menace II Society,” “Thick as Thieves,” and “Horrible Bosses,” among others, demonstrates his range and presence in the film industry. His ability to secure roles in a variety of genres and formats is indicative of his talent and the respect he commands within the industry.

Reginald Ballard’s career path, characterized by his transition from an athlete to a respected actor, is a testament to his perseverance and skill. His accumulated net worth and body of work in both television and film highlight his successful adaptation to the demands of acting and his lasting impact in the entertainment world.

Quick Summary

Reginald Ballard, a comedian and actor, boasts a net worth of $2 million. Known for roles in “Martin” and “The Bernie Mac Show,” his filmography includes hits like “Menace II Society” and “Horrible Bosses.” Born in 1965 in Galveston, Texas, Ballard pursued acting after playing football at the University of Missouri.