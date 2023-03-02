Receive a Personalized Call from Ghostface to Give You the ‘Scream’ Treatment!

Have you ever wanted to feel like a character in one of your favorite scary movie? Well, here’s the chance! Ghostface from Scream is offering you an opportunity to get away from reality and into the spooky cinematic world. So, what do YOU think is the best horror flick? If it’s Scream that comes up first in your mind – then congratulations! You’ve just unlocked something special.

Ghostface might say he’s “dying” to call you, but it’s clear that this is merely a cunning turn of phrase – his real desire lies in your last great adventure being one you don’t survive. His nefarious mission awaits and if you accept the challenge, be ready for an unforgettable thrill ride!

Ever wanted to experience the horror first-hand? Just click the link below and you’ll be one step closer to being in a real-life Scream movie. After following some simple instructions, get ready for a call from your favorite serial slasher – he has an exciting story just waiting for you!

What’s your name? Visit https://t.co/zmphjkCpMT to get a phone call from me. I want to know who I’m looking at. #ScreamVI — Scream (@ScreamMovies) March 1, 2023

When his menacing voice echoes through the phone line, you never know what to expect from Ghostface. He could be recounting tales of terror in New York City or ranting about a new horror film – no matter what topic he chooses, it’s always sure to give chills down your spine!

Don’t even think about trying to outsmart Ghostface; should you dare, he’ll have a swift solution for you.

gonna hang up on you — kayla carpenterミ☆ (@planetjadmani) March 1, 2023

If you’re bold enough to answer the call, it is without a doubt the ultimate Ghostface experience; not only do you get close to this slasher icon but also have an excellent chance of remaining alive. It’s truly beneficial for all us!

In less than two weeks, Ghostface will be in New York City to haunt you with a call. Don’t even entertain the thought of calling him first—he’ll show who is really bossing this game around! Be forewarned that he’s not one to mess with.