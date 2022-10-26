Reality TV Personality Latest Elimination from “Dancing With the Stars”

After last week’s difficult eliminations, Dancing With the Stars was back with dances to Michael Bublé songs on Monday night. By the end of the evening, another couple had been voted off. Scroll down for spoilers about who left Disney+’s show (which aired on ABC before this season began).

After a close vote from the judges, Trevor Donovan and Jessie James Decker were eliminated.

Last week, Joseph Baena (and pro partner Daniella Karagach) and Selma Blair (Sasha Farber) left the competition. The departure of Eric & Jessie: Game On star follows their exits. Weatherman Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke), Charlie’s Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov), and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd) had previously been knocked out of the competition.

The celebrities and pros who remain are: Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D’Amelio (Mark Ballas), Heidi D’Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), Shangela Laquifa Wadley Gaxiola Zamora Marsha P. Johnson️ (Gleb Savchenko)), Trevor Donovan Daniel Durant Gabby Windey .

As previously mentioned, Disney+ now has the streaming rights to Dancing With the Stars. The live broadcast will start at 8 p.m. ET every Monday night and be available to watch on-demand afterwards.