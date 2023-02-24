Real Animal Tranquilizer Mixed with Fentanyl Rots Skin and Turns Humans Into Walking Dead Like Zombies

An alarming new street drug, “tranq dope,” has caused a major health crisis as users have suffered the extreme side effect of their skin rotting away.

Tranq is a deadly potion composed of fentanyl and Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer largely used for livestock such as cows and horses. The DEA has indicated that overdose deaths connected to Xylazine have escalated greatly in all regions from 2020-2021, with the south showing a staggering 1,127% increase year-over-year.

Frank Rodriguez, who owns his own business in Philadelphia and was once addicted to drugs himself said poignantly “This drug is slowly devouring its users.”

“It’s finding the easiest way out, the path of least resistance, and that is coming straight out through the flesh and eating their skin,” Rodriguez said on “Fox & Friends First” Thursday.

The amount of fentanyl seized in Texas this year alone could have potentially killed 200 million people, according to authorities.

Philadelphia is reportedly experiencing an alarming presence of Xylazine in over 90% of its drug supply.

Rodriguez shared with Ashley Strohmier the startling fact that sedatives are now being sold in Philadelphia for a measly $4, and surprisingly, people can even get it without paying!

His words evoked the image of a zombie apocalypse, and its unavoidable repercussions.

“When you’re in a group of three or four people, you can smell rotting flesh, and you know that at least one of them is suffering from these open sores. It almost looks like the walking dead, zombies,” he said.

The flesh-eating side effects even leave some users facing amputations.

“I might even lose my legs. It has been going on for over a year now,” a user identified as Gene said.

The daunting withdrawals, which Gene likened to an “earthquake,” have deterred countless users from seeking the help they desperately need.

As the nation is currently struggling with a dire opioid epidemic, tranq has only exacerbated the situation.

“This doesn’t discriminate,” Rodriguez said. “It’s getting to not only the addicts, but also innocent victims.”

He warned that experimenting with drugs is a perilous gamble, as the physical cost of trying something like tranq can be devastatingly high.

“A lot of people that are first-time users – not only injecting but also it comes in pill form also – that are having these side effects even as high as death, obviously.”

Similarly, tranq has substantial protection against Narcan, a medication used to counteract opioid overdose.

Rodriguez highlighted that tranq, a synthetic opioid-like drug, produces symptoms akin to an opioid overdose; however it is part of the benzodiazepine family which makes Narcan ineffective against it.

“There’s been plenty of times where I’ve Narcan-ed people to try to bring them back, and it does absolutely nothing,” he said.

“It’s absolutely horrible.”