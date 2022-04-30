FanFest

A truly fun experience!

Read the Early ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reactions and Reviews that have Dubbed it One of the Year’s Best Films

Published on April 30th, 2022 | Updated on April 30th, 2022 | By FanFest

Top Gun is a glorious ode to 1980s cheese and overindulgence, a picture that has endured for 36 years as a firm favorite for reasons that extend well beyond the genius decision to twice blast “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins in the first 15 minutes. The advertising campaign for sequel Maverick has painted the picture of a much of the same.

At CinemaCon, the reboot was met with rave reviews. In fact, after its premiere at the convention, Tom Cruise‘s return to the cockpit has gotten a lot of praise. Top Gun: Maverick is already being called one of 2022’s best movies, regardless of genre, and it has been titled as 2022’s blockbuster to beat.

That’s great news for Paramount and Cruise, who were worried that the picture would be delayed once again. After three years and five further release date changes, it appears as though we’ll have an instant classic on our hands.

Details about the plot have been kept secret, other than for the vague promise that Cruise’s Pete Mitchell would at last accept his inevitable ascension up the corporate ladder and take command of the latest batch of recruits, who will then be drawn into a hazardous operation.

The month-long wait for the next installment has just gotten a little longer, thanks to the consistent raves being heaped upon Top Gun: Maverick.

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic