Read the Early ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reactions and Reviews that have Dubbed it One of the Year’s Best Films

Top Gun is a glorious ode to 1980s cheese and overindulgence, a picture that has endured for 36 years as a firm favorite for reasons that extend well beyond the genius decision to twice blast “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins in the first 15 minutes. The advertising campaign for sequel Maverick has painted the picture of a much of the same.

At CinemaCon, the reboot was met with rave reviews. In fact, after its premiere at the convention, Tom Cruise‘s return to the cockpit has gotten a lot of praise. Top Gun: Maverick is already being called one of 2022’s best movies, regardless of genre, and it has been titled as 2022’s blockbuster to beat.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is a lot of fun, loaded to the brim with some jaw-dropping flight sequences (Tom Cruise is really a madman for some of this), tons of nostalgic callbacks to the first and a few surprisingly emotional beats. See it on the biggest, loudest screen. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/chCAxdyKe1 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

MY GOD. #TopGunMaverick is an INCREDIBLE return to the franchise that was absolutely worth the wait! It honors the first #TopGun while blazing it’s own path in the sky! The story, acting, emotions and those DOGFIGHT SEQUENCES are all excellent. ENJOY THIS ONE, MY FRIENDS!!! pic.twitter.com/vBrr6ahNXB — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) April 28, 2022

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

That’s great news for Paramount and Cruise, who were worried that the picture would be delayed once again. After three years and five further release date changes, it appears as though we’ll have an instant classic on our hands.

Details about the plot have been kept secret, other than for the vague promise that Cruise’s Pete Mitchell would at last accept his inevitable ascension up the corporate ladder and take command of the latest batch of recruits, who will then be drawn into a hazardous operation.

The month-long wait for the next installment has just gotten a little longer, thanks to the consistent raves being heaped upon Top Gun: Maverick.