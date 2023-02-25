Today, the renowned Hollywood actor Ray Liotta was posthumously honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in an unforgettable ceremony that included Elizabeth Banks (who directed him in his final film Cocaine Bear) and his daughter Karsen. Despite the light rain, it was a momentous occasion for all those who admired Ray’s work throughout his lifetime.

Liotta was a distinguished and highly acclaimed actor, appearing in many notable films such as Goodfellas and Field of Dreams. Regrettably, the star passed away at 67 years old during May 2020. As an immortal tribute to his legacy, Liotta’s commemorative 2,749th star is embedded onto Hollywood Boulevard at 6201; making it one of thousands that sparkle along this iconic street.

Banks was adamant that Liotta be the only actor she chose to cast in this exciting and anticipated film, according to reports from Variety.

“He really left an impression on me. I love the opportunity that I get to give actors to show other sides of themselves or to have a little more fun maybe than people are used to seeing. I knew Ray had a little twinkle in his eye and a little mischievousness about him that we could use to great effect in Cocaine Bear.”

Banks went on to say that she was still shocked the movie was coming out and Liotta wasn’t there to celebrate, but said “his spirit is in the movie.”

“He came really joyfully to do this, I don’t know, dumb movie about a bear high on cocaine. I mean, it kills me, but he’ll be remembered for lots and lots of things — and he’ll be remembered in our hearts for just being a great guy on set.”

With enthusiasm, Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, served as Master of Ceremonies and spoke fondly about the actor.

“Today, Hollywood posthumously honors Ray Liotta,” she said at the event to cheers and applause. “Let me tell you a little about our honoree. With more than 60 feature films to his credit, Ray excelled at diverse and challenging roles in both comedy and drama.”

Actor Taron Egerton also appeared at the ceremony. “I didn’t know Ray for a long time,” he said, “but the time I did spend with him was very important to me. The best actors have always understood that to depict the most important relationships in life, it’s necessary to break down barriers and create intimacy as quickly as possible.”

Egerton proclaimed Liotta was a master of the task at hand.

While shooting the film Dangerous Waters, Liotta tragically passed away in the Dominican Republic. For those seeking to pay their respects, there is a livestream of this event available for public viewing online.

Cocaine Bear is in theaters now.