Ray Liotta Dead at 67

Ray Liotta, the great actor who first became famous in the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas, has died. He was 67 years old.

Deadline reported that he died in his sleep while shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic. We will have more details as they become available.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen, and he was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta was doing well recently. He starred in The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, and No Sudden Move. He also finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was set to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

He also recently worked on a project called Five Families. This is a show about the rise and fall of five different mafia families in New York City.

He is known for his roles in movies, but he also starred in a TV series with Taron Egerton. He also played a role in another TV series and he starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in a drama series.

Liotta won a Primetime Emmy in 2005 for his guest stint on ER. He was also a two-time SAG Award nominee, one for his role in the 2015 miniseries Texas Rising and one for his role in the 1998 telefilm The Rat Pack.

Some of his early screen roles were playing Joey Perrini in about three dozen episodes of the NBC soap Another World from 1978-81.

He had a role in Jonathan Demme-directed Something Wild (1987) and got a Golden Globe nomination. Then he played Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams opposite Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones. After that, he played gangster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s Goodfellas, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. This was the defining role of his career.

Liotta was the perfect actor to play Henry Hill in the movie about his life in an organized crime gang. The group pulled off a famous robbery at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1978, making off with more than $5 million in cash and jewels. The film was nominated for six Oscars, with Pesci winning the only one.

His other memorable roles included Hannibal, Narc, Blow and Copland.

Liotta was born on December 18, 1954, in Newark, NJ. After studying acting at the University of Miami, he landed a role on Another World. He then had bit parts in telefilms and guest starred on St. Elsewhere before co-starring in the short-lived 1983 NBC prequel series to the classic movie, Casablanca.