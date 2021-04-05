It looks like Ray Fisher isn’t done with his vendetta just yet. While cutting Justice League footage down for the theatrical release, it seems like a lot was left in the floor. One of those things just happens to be several characters of color, which reduced the film’s diversity. This has become even more apparent with the recent release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Some of these cuts were certainly more substantial than others, but some would argue that it was inevitable with how much footage there was. Ray Fisher disagrees. He doesn’t only blame Joss Whedon either, he blames Warner Bros as a whole. Ryan Choi, a Korean-American actor, had his part cut as one example.

Fisher has been going on for months at this point, he went so far as to have an investigation launched. This all started back when he first claimed that Joss Whedon was abusing the cast on set. Since then we’ve heard absolutely crazy stories.

“Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg’s racist and discriminatory conversations were major factors in the disparities. I may not like Joss Whedon, but I refuse to let him take sole responsibility.” Is what Fisher posted on his Twitter.

There seems to be supporting evidence for his allegations against Joss Whedon at least. Several cast members from previous Whedon projects have come out and shown support for Fisher’s accusations. Some of these accusations go back years, as far back as Buffy The Vampire Slayer. It’s kind of nuts when you think about it.

It’s sad to think about this happening at WB, especially since I love DC comics and films. Hopefully, if the allegations are true, Justice can be served.

You can catch Fisher in Justice League Snyder Cut on HBO Max or Crave if you’re in Canada.