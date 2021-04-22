Ray Fisher ain’t done yet! He took to his social media on Wednesday and made his feelings known once again. This is a man that is not happy with the results of the investigation launched into the company. If everything he’s said is true in regards to how he and the rest of the cast were treated then I can’t exactly blame him. Fisher has been going on about this for some time and I doubt it’s for no reason. Other actors have even come forward to share stories in regards to how Joss Whedon treated them, and Fisher claims Warner Media enabled it all. So, long story short, Ray Fisher thinks Warner Media is refusing to take accountability. So, that’s right, Ray Fisher attacked Warner Media again! I’ll go ahead and include the tweet below.

If you only want to read it, well, here’s what it says “They let Tsujihara “step down”. They allowed Whedon to “exit”. They’ve closed ranks to protect Emmerich, Johns, and Hamada. They’ve admitted to publicly releasing false information and refuse to apologize. Accountability is not @WarnerMedia’s strong suit. Onward. A>E”

Fisher attended Justice Con last week where he talked about his chances of appearing in The Flash. He recently said all the previous versions of The Flash included an appearance by his character, Cyborg. He’s not very optimistic now, though.

“I don’t really expect anything, right? Particularly dealing with large corporations. They will oftentimes find a way to defy whatever expectation you may have. But, I think where we could start is an acknowledgment and an apology of what is clearly, publicly known to be an untruth. Then, we can see where it goes from there. We can have that conversation, but I think that’s where the accountability begins. It’s us being able to come to the table and say, ‘These are the things that happened, let’s go ahead and try…’ There seems to be this sort of narrative, I don’t know why it is, but there’s this thing that if you apologize it denotes weakness. I have to apologize for things all the time. Right? Ultimately, it shows, ‘hey, I understand what the situation is.’ I’m willing to talk about that. If its something folks are willing to make the first step on. Like I said, I don’t have too many expectations when it comes to that. Because, as we’ve seen, folks have digging their heels in pretty hard. So, I’m just going to keep pushing. Keep pushing for accountability and whenever folks decide they want to pop their heads up for what I’m doing. I’ll be there.”

So there you have it. Do you guys want Cyborg back, or did you stop caring? Can you believe Fisher attacked Warner Media again?