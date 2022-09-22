Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting

Young A Stunnin, a rapper from Montreal, was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The “New Day” rapper, whose legal name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21 years old. At this time, the murderer of the artist has not been identified, and the reason for his death is unknown.

According to TNV, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. local time on the night of Tuesday, Sept 21 at the intersection of Saint-Antoine St and De La Montagne St near the Bell Centre According to The Sun, three passengers were riding in a vehicle when several shots were fired from another automobile.

The driver of the vehicle that was fired upon managed to flee and eventually stopped several blocks away in front of the Georges-Vanier metro station.

The rapper was shot and killed in the accident. The victim was identified as the rapper later by police. The two other men, both in their 20s, were rushed to a hospital near the scene of the shooting. According to TVA’s report, one of the men was taken to an intensive care unit while the other received non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details about the incident are murky, and no suspects have been named as part of an inquiry. A thorough investigation is currently underway.

Following the rapper’s death, friends and fans have taken to his Instagram account to pay their respects, with Young A Stunnin’s most recent postings becoming spaces for tributes. On the most recent post from July 24, one person wrote, “Rest In Peace… condoléances à ses proches.” Another individual chimed in with , “Rip my angel,” while someone else added, “R.i.p little one… will definitely miss you!” Several others left comments on the post utilizing white dove emojis and broken heart emojis.

Young A Stunnin, a rapper from Montreal, released “Murk” with Busy Bro$ in 2020. This was followed by his single “Old Head” In 2021 he came out with another hit, “New Day.” but shortly after that, he became one of the latest rappers to pass away tragically. The 30-year-old musician was shot during a robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles.