Rapper Ice-T Denounces Los Angeles Gang Culture, Calls LA ‘Dangerous Place’

On his Twitter account on Wednesday, rapper Ice-T described Los Angeles gang culture as a “dangerous place” – even for celebrities.

“People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture,” the rapper said. “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick.”

“The list goes on… It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place,rapper or not. Why test the streets,” Ice-T said.

Ice-T did acknowledge that some hip-hop artists wear jewelry, although he stated that many of them only do so “certain occasions” because of the danger of theft.

“Thats on certain occasions when you’re ready for whatever… I have Big Jewelry too… But you don’t wake up EVERYDAY and put it on to go down the block,” the rapper explained.

“‘LA… Home of the Bodybag…’ Somebody said that 30 yrs ago….” he added.

It is presumed that Ice-T’s comments were in response to the death of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Monday. The 30-year-old performer had his jewelry stolen from him and the assailant escaped.

PnB Rock’s murder is just one of the many crime incidents plaguing Los Angeles as violence rates in the city continue to surge.

The rapper PnB Rock takes the stage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on August 11th, 2019. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Karen Bagley, a representative for California’s 45th congressional district in Los Angeles, gave the city a “10 out of 10” safety rating when asked about it during a debate. The Democrat who is also seeking the office of mayor of Los Angeles later revealed that her home had been burglarized.