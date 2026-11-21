Released November 13, the twelve-track album brings previously unheard performances from 1986–2013 into a new collection.

Randy Travis’ Same Old Way gives listeners something genuinely new to his released catalog: twelve recordings that had remained unheard by the public. Warner Records Nashville released the album November 13. The performances date from 1986 through 2013, making this an archival project assembled for a new release rather than a claim that Travis recorded an entire album in 2026. This feature uses that verified November 13 update; it is not breaking news from the past day. [1]

The project also places longtime producer Kyle Lehning at the center of the work. The label describes a process of finding, selecting, remixing and remastering recordings with Travis’ participation. That makes the album more than a familiar artist’s name attached to an unexplained vault collection. There is a documented creative connection between the original sessions and the decisions that brought these tracks together now. [1]

A new release can contain recordings from many years

The distinction between a recording date and a release date is particularly important here. “Previously unreleased” describes the public history of a performance. It does not establish when the singer stood at the microphone. The official announcement supplies both pieces of information, allowing the album to be understood as a new arrangement of work made across a substantial span of Travis’ career.

In FanFest’s analysis, that structure offers a different kind of listening opportunity from a newly recorded session. The listener can approach the collection as a set of selections that now belong together, while recognizing that the performances did not all originate in the same moment. No claim about a particular track’s exact session year should be made unless the credits or another reliable record actually supplies it.

The producer’s continuity is relevant to that task. Selecting recordings means judging how individual performances will function in a sequence: where an opening should begin, how one track gives way to the next and whether the collection sustains interest across its full running order. Those are ordinary editorial questions in album assembly. Their relevance does not establish which private discussion took place or which alternate songs were considered.

The title track adds a specific songwriting connection

The September 4 announcement from Travis’ publicist, 117 Entertainment Group, identified the title track as a Travis–Lehning co-write. It described that song as the only one the pair had written together and Lehning’s first major songwriting credit. Those are concrete details about the record’s authorship, separate from his long role producing Travis’ performances. [2]

A producer and a songwriter make different contributions, even when one person fills both roles. Production concerns the recording as a finished performance: choices of takes, arrangement, balance and presentation. Songwriting concerns the underlying composition. Recognizing Lehning in both capacities on the title track gives readers a more precise understanding of the credit than the broad statement that he “worked on” the album.

It also helps explain why credit lists matter on an archival release. An album’s new publication date does not erase the people who created its earlier recordings. Nor does later remastering automatically mean that the underlying song or vocal has been newly written or performed. Keeping those stages distinct allows the original work and the present release work to receive their appropriate recognition.

The September announcement arrived in the fortieth-anniversary year of Travis’ 1986 debut album, Storms of Life. That establishes a useful historical frame without requiring every selection to be described as a lost track from that debut. The announced 1986–2013 recording range is much wider. A career anniversary can help explain the timing of a collection while still leaving the individual songs’ origins to properly documented credits. [2]

An interview explains how the selections came together

Trudy Haywood Saunders interviewed Travis and his team for Garden & Gun in a feature published November 12. The account describes Lehning retrieving recordings from Los Angeles and his own studio, followed by a group selection process that began roughly two and a half years before release. This is attributed information from that interview, rather than an account based on FanFest attending the sessions. [3]

That lead time changes the picture of the release. The album was not simply announced and assembled in the few weeks between a single and a November date. The interview describes a longer process of reviewing stored material and choosing a final twelve. It also records an explanation that some recordings had originally been left off albums because those albums already had full track lists. [3]

The explanation should be kept at that level. It does not mean every unreleased performance was an intended single, and it does not establish that the original albums were assembled incorrectly. Recording projects can produce more usable material than one release accommodates. An archival collection lets a later editorial decision create room for performances whose earlier absence did not necessarily amount to a judgment that they lacked value.

The rollout supplied several ways into the collection

By September 25, Warner’s announcement for “Set The Blues Back” identified three other tracks already released ahead of the album: “Fish On,” “I Don’t Care” and “Same Old Way.” Those releases form a documented sequence of previews. They give an interested listener specific titles to locate without relying on an invented description of crowd response, streaming totals or chart results. [4]

A preview sequence also serves a practical purpose for a collection drawn from different sessions. It lets the audience encounter individual performances before judging the album’s overall shape. The existence of several previews does not prove that one is the definitive representative of the whole project. A complete sequence can create relationships between songs that an isolated advance release cannot show.

The November 13 label announcement distinguishes the album’s release from its vinyl schedule: vinyl preorders opened with shipment expected in December. That is useful information for a listener who specifically wants a physical edition. A music release date and the fulfillment date of one format can differ, and neither should be substituted for the other when describing what is available. [1]

Same Old Way therefore offers a clear professional story about recording, authorship and the preservation of an artist’s catalog. Its interest lies in documented performances becoming available through a deliberate selection process, with the original producer helping shape their presentation. The November release adds twelve recordings to what listeners can hear, while the credited history keeps the years behind those performances visible.

Sources

[1] Randy Travis Releases First Album of Original Material in 18 Years Same Old Way — Warner Records Nashville. November 13, 2026.

[2] Randy Travis 12-Track Album Same Old Way Coming November 13 — 117 Entertainment Group. September 4, 2026.

[3] Randy Travis’s Latest Surprise A New Album — Trudy Haywood Saunders, Garden & Gun. November 12, 2026.

[4] Randy Travis Releases Set The Blues Back From Forthcoming Album Same Old Way — Warner Records Nashville. September 25, 2026.

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