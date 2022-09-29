FanFest

R. Kelly Will Be Ordered To Pay 6-figure Sum To Victim

R Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in his Brooklyn racketeering case, Kelly will be subject to additional punishment.

In his native state of Illinois, the disgraced R&B singer was also recently convicted of six counts of child pornography.

He is awaiting sentencing Meanwhile, a federal court has ordered Kelly to pay $300,000 in damages to his victims for exposing them to STDs.

The restitution order made by U.S The appointment of District Judge Ann Connelly is still being arranged.

The money will also go toward psychotherapy.

Kelly docuseries that aired on Lifetime She claims that, during the course of their relationship, he also introduced her to one of the five women he claimed to be “raising,” who were also in sexual relationships with him.

