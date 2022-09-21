On Monday, the funerary procession went by outside Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II’s cherished corgis, Sandy and Muick, could be seen. The Queen’s black Fell pony Elijah was also brought out to watch the procession. On September 8 at 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth passed away after almost 70 years on the throne of England.

Monday morning, the funeral procession for the Queen began by taking her casket from Westminster Abbey to the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. As palace staffers Sandy and Muick came closer to Windsor, they were met with crowds of cheering people lining the streets. Emma was brought to stand at acapstonein order pay respects alongside all those gathered.

The Queen had two other dogs with her at the time of her death, a Pembroke Welsh corgi named Sandy and a Muick, as well as two dorgis, Candy and Lissy the cocker spaniel.

After the Queen’s death, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will take care of the corgis.

Andrew gave his mother two gifts during the 2021 coronavirus lockdown: a Muick and a dorgi Fergus. Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, presented the Queen with Sandy as a gift for her official 95th birthday in May 2021, just weeks after Prince Philip’s death.

The name Muick was inspired by Lock Muick on the Balmoral Estate, where the Queen sadly passed away. After receiving the new dogs, Angela Kelly, the dresser to The Queen said they were a perfect edition to their home. According to Kelly’s report to The Guardian,”They are beautiful and great fun and the Queen often takes long walks with them in Home Park.”

Queen Elizabeth loved corgis all her life. In fact, she owned over 30 of them throughout her lifetime, most of which were descendants of Susan—a corgi gifted to her by her father on the occasion of her eighteenth birthday. The Queen’s famous pet dogs famously had their own room in Buckingham Palace and slept in comfortable wicker baskets with cushioned lining. They were Montenegrin Royalty apparently eat fresh rabbit or beef as part their daily diet. Three particularly notable corgis named Monty, Willow, and Holly even co-starred alongside Her Majesty in a memorable James Bond skit for the Olympics.

On Saturday, when greeting mourners at Kensington Palace, Prince William was asked how the corgis would cope without their grandmother. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” Prince William said in a video obtained by Sky News. They’ll be well taken care of. I’m sure they’ll be spoiled rotten.