Queen Elizabeth has Died at Age 96, Here’s What Will Happen Next

Doctors were concerned for Queen Elizabeth‘s health and she sadly passed away today. The entire royal family was by her side.

Since reporters and mourners dressed in all black surrounded Balmoral Castle, the monarch’s residence in Scotland, she has passed away.

The United Kingdom government has a plan for what will happen now that Queen Elizabeth II has died. This plan is called Operation LONDON BRIDGE.

D-Day

The private secretary of the queen will reportedly call the prime minister when the queen dies. The message will be that “London Bridge is down, obtained by Politico.

The queen’s death will be announced to the staff, civil servants, and the public through an official statement from the royal household. The news will also be announced to the public through an alert on the Press Association wire.

Flags across Whitehall will be lowered to half-mast as soon as possible after the Prime Minister’s announcement. The Ministry of Defence will make sure gun salutes take place in honor of the fallen. There will also be a national minute of silence announced. A service of remembrance will be arranged at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The prime minister will be the first member of the government to talk about the death. Then, the PM will have a meeting with Prince Charles. He will say something to all of us.

The website of the royal family will be changed to a black background. There will be a small message confirming the queen’s death. The U.K. government website will have a black banner on it, and so will all government departmental social media pages.

The day the queen dies will be called “D-Day.” The next day and all the days after that until the funeral will be called “D+1,” “D+2,” and so on.

Day+1

Charles will be the new sovereign after Queen Elizabeth’s death, confirmed by the Accession Council.

Day+2

The queen’s coffin will be carried to Buckingham Palace.

If the queen dies while at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her coffin will be transported to London using a royal train. If that is not possible, the coffin will be transported by plane and the prime minister and other ministers will meet it when it arrives.

There is an entirely different plan if she were to pass away at Sandringham.

Day+3–Day+5

Charles will be given the motion of condolence at Westminster Hall and later start his tour of the United Kingdom as its new monarch.

He will attend a service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast when he arrives in Northern Ireland. While he is there, a rehearsal will take place for Operation LION, when the queen’s coffin will be carried from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

A service will be held in Westminster Hall upon the coffin’s arrival.

Day+6–Day+9

Queen Elizabeth II will be lying in state at Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster for three days. For 23 hours per day, people will be able to visit and pay their respects. Tickets will be issued to VIPs for designated time slots.

Charles will travel to Wales to receive another motion of condolence and attend a service at Liandaff Cathedral in Cardiff before the queen’s funeral, which will take place the following day.

How old is Queen Elizabeth?

The monarch, born on April 21, 1926, is 96 years old.

How long has Queen Elizabeth reigned?

The queen first ascended the throne in February 1952. This year, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, officially marking 70 years of her reign. She is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Who is next in line to the throne?

Following her death, the queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, will become king.