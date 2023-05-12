Prominent Artists, Including Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, and Celine Dion, Call Off Tours Due to Health Challenges

Morgan Wallen, a well-known artist in the music industry, has recently made the difficult decision to cancel a portion of his “One Night At A Time” world tour due to health struggles. In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, the 29-year-old country music singer revealed that he had received some “bad news” from his doctors at Vanderbilt Voice Center, which led to the postponement of his upcoming shows.

Wallen explained that after taking 10 days of vocal rest, he performed three shows in Florida over the weekend. However, during the third show, he started feeling terrible. Concerned about his condition, he sought medical attention and underwent a scope examination. The results revealed that he had reinjured his vocal cords and was experiencing vocal fold trauma. As a result, his doctors advised him to go on complete vocal rest for six weeks, a recommendation he decided to follow for the sake of his long-term career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Although Wallen expressed his disappointment about having to cancel the upcoming shows, he assured his fans that efforts were being made to reschedule the dates. He also mentioned that some of his festival appearances during this period would not be possible, but plans were being made to include them in his schedule for the following year. Additionally, the artist disclosed that he had been dealing with a back muscle tear since a tour stop in Australia in March, and the time off would help him recover from that as well.

This recent setback forced Wallen to pull out of his performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, where he was nominated for several awards. However, he did win the award for male artist of the year. He also had to cancel his appearance at the ACM Lifting Lives Benefit concert, which raises funds for the ACM’s philanthropic partner Lifting Lives. Despite these cancellations, Wallen encouraged his fans to attend the events and support the great cause.

Wallen’s decision to prioritize his health and follow his doctors’ advice comes in the wake of a trend among musicians canceling shows and tours due to ongoing medical conditions. He is not alone in facing health struggles that impact their ability to perform. One such example is Celine Dion, who revealed in December that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system. Dion shared that the condition had been causing difficulties in her daily life, affecting her mobility and voice. As a result, she had to postpone her European tour to focus on her health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Justin Bieber is another artist who made the difficult decision to cancel his “Justice” world tour last September due to health concerns. He disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which led to partial facial paralysis. Bieber attempted to continue the tour in Europe but realized that his health was deteriorating, prompting him to prioritize rest and recovery.

Ozzy Osbourne, a legendary figure in the music industry, canceled all of his 2023 tour dates and hinted that his days on the road may be over. Osbourne suffered a spinal injury from a fall four years ago, and despite numerous treatments and therapies, his physical weakness prevented him from touring. Although he expressed sadness about not being able to continue touring, he conveyed his gratitude to his family, band, crew, and fans for their support throughout his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

These artists’ stories serve as reminders that health issues can affect anyone, even those in the spotlight. Making the difficult decision to prioritize one’s well-being is crucial for long-term career sustainability and personal happiness. Wallen, Dion, Bieber, and Osbourne all faced unique health challenges that necessitated the cancellation of their shows or tours. However, their decisions to focus on their health are commendable and should serve as examples for others in similar situations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

In conclusion, Morgan Wallen‘s decision to