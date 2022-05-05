Producer of ‘Doctor Strange 2′ Says it Will Leave Fans Heartbroken

The general lack of dramatic or emotional stakes in the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films has been a common complaint throughout the last 14 years, but it has been increasingly addressed since Tony Stark breathed his last in Avengers: Endgame and will continue in this weekend’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision and Moon Knight both made Disney Plus subscribers cry salty tears at various points, while Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home tugged at their emotions for a variety of reasons, but producer Mitch Bell claims in an interview with the LA Times that viewers who enjoy Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch will be devastated by the conclusion of Sam Raimi’s newest film:

“Wanda has always been a huge character, and people love Lizzie as Wanda, but WandaVision expanded her. It made her more of a real character. The fans were excited about seeing her and where she goes after that. You want to make sure that people laugh, and you want to make sure that people have a really good time. Adding the grief aspect of it just [means] more emotions. … That [makes] fans more attached to the characters. … They’re going to be heartbroken by a few things in this movie.”

Since the release of WandaVision last year, Olsen’s popularity among Marvel fans has grown dramatically, and she is one of the internet’s most beloved characters if the daily outpouring of adulation on social media is any indication, but does that imply that her fate in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse Of Madness is in jeopardy? Thankfully, not long left until we find out.