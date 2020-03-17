‘Prodigal Son’ recap “The Job”

Martin is back in prison and of course, there’s a price for his statement. He wants quality time with Malcolm in order for Jessica to walk free. On the bright side, Jessica is still trying to set Malcolm up with Eve. After last time, Eve needed some space but is ready to talk to him.

Motorcyclists drove through a jewelry store and stole quite a few watches. One of the workers, Angela, was shot with a 9mm up close. She’s still wearing a $10,000 bracelet… the killer didn’t money, he wanted thrill.

One of Malcolm’s old friends, Vijay, is also on the case, adding his two cents to the profile. He suggests that the killer’s first kill might have been an accident, but he was turned on by it. It turns out that Malcolm and Vijay had a falling out. Malcolm didn’t trust him (big surprise). He is kind of sketchy and really wants those watches back.

The crew is called to another shooting with a victim that looks very similar to the first one. Luckily Patty isn’t dead… I jumped so high when her eyes opened! Unable to speak with her, Malcolm and Vijay blackmail their way in. She doesn’t remember much, but she remembers a tattoo, leading them to Cooper Wu.

Eve and Malcolm’s dinner goes well. He explains what happened and tells her about the girl in the box. He also apologizes. Gil, however, has other plans for Malcolm’s evening… He joins Vijay while he makes a deal in order to scout out the thrill killer. The act goes well until Malcolm’s cover is blown.

Malcolm uses his skills to identify Pete as the killer. He gets into their heads and shots are fired. Malcolm falls back and hits his head, hallucinating that Martin is proud of his manipulation skills and warns him that Pete isn’t dead.

Vijay gets his watches and in a surprising twist, comes back and runs Pete over. In another surprising twist, Eve offers to help Jessica in her search for the girl in the box. She knew exactly where the box was… was she the girl in the box? No, she’s too young, maybe she knew the girl the box? I can’t wait to find out!