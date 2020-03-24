‘Prodigal Son’ recap “Stranger Beside You”

Malcolm and Eve’s relationship is progressing nicely. Too bad he thinks she’s lying to him. Is she hiding something? Ainsley suggests he looks her up if he’s so suspicious. JT says he ran a background check on every girl he dated, making Malcolm feel better.

Ezra, a textile heir, is dead in a ball pit. Death by bubbly, seriously, there’s a champagne bottle in his neck. The cork can blow any minute, much like the person who killed Ezra. The suspect snapped- explosive and indifferent.

The wife, Alyssa and the au pair, Christine are the prime suspects but Ezra is no saint either. Ezra withdrew a lot of money from their account, Alyssa is lying about her cut and Christine doesn’t exist. Alyssa denies affair allegations between her husband and the nanny… until Christine vanishes. She has a delinquent past and had run away from her husband.

Malcolm consults Martin about lying and about Eve. Every woman has their secrets. To diffuse the moment they almost shared, they talk about the case. It turns out Alyssa is the mother and Christine was the surrogate.

Jessica and Eve continue to investigate the girl in the box. Ainsley comes in and gets Eve to leave so the Whitley women can talk about her. Eve might’ve infiltrated the Whitley household to gather information on the Surgeon. The girl in the box might be Sophie, Eve’s sister.

Malcolm can’t solve Eve but he can solve this murder. They find Christine but she’s all beat up, Lucas did it. She also says Lucas killed Ezra. Oh, just kidding, Nina is Christine and Lucas’s child. Christine wasn’t trying to take Nina, she wanted to keep her safe.

Malcolm and Alyssa manage to keep Nina safe.

Eve apologizes for lying to Malcolm. She has real feelings for him and doesn’t want to know if Sophie was the girl in the box if it means Malcolm would be triggered. But she deserves the truth. And she is…

I don’t know about you, but despite Malcolm killing Eve’s sister, I do hope she and Malcolm patch things up. I really like them together, because they both deserve happiness. Also, why does Malcolm bother slicking his hair back like that? He always gets in tussles which ruins it. But OMG, congrats JT!