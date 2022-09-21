Princess Charlotte Crying at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral has Social Media in Tears

On Monday, the British royal family gathered to bury Queen Elizabeth II. The event was undoubtedly emotional for everyone who attended it, especially considering how much time had passed since her father’s death. Princess Charlotte appeared to be moved during the ceremony, according on Entertainment Tonight , prompting royal fans to Twitter to express their own reactions about such a sad day.

The Daily Mail reported that Charlotte was seen leaving Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s funeral took place, on Monday. When surrounded by other family members, including her mother, Kate Middleton, and older brother, Prince George, she appeared to wipe away tears from her eyes. Charlotte appeared to be in a better mood later in the day when ET reported it. However, it’s clear that many members of the royal family had a difficult day today.

At the funeral of her deceased great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a weeping Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen. (📸: Getty Images)

A heartbroken Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen crying at the funeral of her late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/YOTK3QS4KA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 19, 2022

Heartbreaking

Princess Charlotte’s crying image really resonated with me. I realized she was just a young girl who had lost her great-grandmother—someone she loved dearly and shared many interests with, including horses.

It’s easy to forget that the young royals had their own, distinct connections with Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte is in mourning for her great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

the image of Princess Charlotte crying struck a chord with me. She’s just a young girl who lost her great-grandmother who loved horses just like she does — jennlea (@jennleacole) September 19, 2022

In Tears

I was sobbing when I saw the photos of Princess Charlotte crying.

Many people had a difficult day on Monday. The tears are now flowing.

sobbing at the photos of princess charlotte crying — wren (@vanessaassugg) September 19, 2022

So Difficult

Being in the public eye is hard enough, but doing so with young children is a whole other story. Princess Charlotte was crying, and I can’t imagine having to go through that World Watch. They’re too young to be here; bless them.

Being mourning in public is difficult enough, but having to do so as a young royal with the whole world watching would be near impossible.

I can't imagine having to go through that with the world watching. Princess Charlotte was crying too! I think they're far to young to be there bless them — Sarah McMullen 🇬🇧 (@Sazy_M87) September 19, 2022

Right There With You

Sadness is okay, Princess Charlotte. You’re not alone; many of us have cried with you.

Monday, Princess Charlotte joined Prince George and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a car behind Queen Elizabeth’s procession. Across the globe, fans watched the funeral events as they unfolded.

It is ok to show your sadness sweet Princess Charlotte. Many of us were crying with you. — SerenaSure (@SerenaSure) September 19, 2022

Emotional Day

The Queen’s funeral evoked a lot of passion in me, more than I had anticipated. It broke my heart to see little Prince George and Princess Charlotte (particularly when Charlotte was sobbing). The Queens Corgis/Horse at Windsor and the Piper at the very end of the committal

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and will be fondly remembered by her many admirers around the world.

The #queensfuneral stirred up quite a bit of emotion in me, more than I thought it would. Broke my heart seeing little Prince George and Princess Charlotte (especially seeing Charlotte crying ☹) The Queens Corgis/Horse at Windsor and the Piper at the very end of the committal — Leigh (@Geordie_Sakura) September 19, 2022

Sad

I feel awful seeing Princess Charlotte cry, bless her little heart.

Charlotte’s crying jag pulled on the heartstrings of everyone who saw it. It was a very sad day.

Oh bless her Little heart, I feel really sad seeing Princess Charlotte crying x — thecraftersden (@thecraftersden1) September 19, 2022

Getting Teary-Eyed

The little princess Charlotte was crying after the ceremony at Westminster.

Monday was undoubtedly a rather emotional day. It simply goes to show how much Elizabeth’s absence will be felt.

Little princess Charlotte crying after the ceremony at Westminster 😢 — Danielle Tait (@danielletait_) September 19, 2022