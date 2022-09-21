FanFest

A truly fun experience!

Princess Charlotte Crying at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral has Social Media in Tears

Published on September 21st, 2022 | Updated on September 20th, 2022 | By FanFest

On Monday, the British royal family gathered to bury Queen Elizabeth II. The event was undoubtedly emotional for everyone who attended it, especially considering how much time had passed since her father’s death. Princess Charlotte appeared to be moved during the ceremony, according on Entertainment Tonight , prompting royal fans to Twitter to express their own reactions about such a sad day.

The Daily Mail reported that Charlotte was seen leaving Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s funeral took place, on Monday. When surrounded by other family members, including her mother, Kate Middleton, and older brother, Prince George, she appeared to wipe away tears from her eyes. Charlotte appeared to be in a better mood later in the day when ET reported it. However, it’s clear that many members of the royal family had a difficult day today.

At the funeral of her deceased great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a weeping Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen. (📸: Getty Images)

Heartbreaking

Princess Charlotte’s crying image really resonated with me. I realized she was just a young girl who had lost her great-grandmother—someone she loved dearly and shared many interests with, including horses.

It’s easy to forget that the young royals had their own, distinct connections with Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte is in mourning for her great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

In Tears

I was sobbing when I saw the photos of Princess Charlotte crying.

Many people had a difficult day on Monday. The tears are now flowing.

So Difficult

Being in the public eye is hard enough, but doing so with young children is a whole other story. Princess Charlotte was crying, and I can’t imagine having to go through that World Watch. They’re too young to be here; bless them.

Being mourning in public is difficult enough, but having to do so as a young royal with the whole world watching would be near impossible.

Right There With You

Sadness is okay, Princess Charlotte. You’re not alone; many of us have cried with you.

Monday, Princess Charlotte joined Prince George and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a car behind Queen Elizabeth’s procession. Across the globe, fans watched the funeral events as they unfolded.

Emotional Day

The Queen’s funeral evoked a lot of passion in me, more than I had anticipated. It broke my heart to see little Prince George and Princess Charlotte (particularly when Charlotte was sobbing). The Queens Corgis/Horse at Windsor and the Piper at the very end of the committal

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and will be fondly remembered by her many admirers around the world.

Sad

I feel awful seeing Princess Charlotte cry, bless her little heart.

Charlotte’s crying jag pulled on the heartstrings of everyone who saw it. It was a very sad day.

Getting Teary-Eyed

The little princess Charlotte was crying after the ceremony at Westminster.

Monday was undoubtedly a rather emotional day. It simply goes to show how much Elizabeth’s absence will be felt.

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic