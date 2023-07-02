Princes Harry, William Both Attend Diana Award Ceremony — But Don’t Meet Each Other

Prince Harry and Prince William recently participated in the Diana Award ceremony, an event dedicated to honoring their late mother’s charitable work. Although they did not meet in person, both brothers played important roles in the virtual ceremony.

In a prerecorded message, Prince William addressed the attendees, commending the winners and highlighting the influential impact young people can have in driving meaningful change. He emphasized the significance of organizations like The Diana Award, which invest in and empower young individuals, enabling them to make a difference. Prince William expressed his pride in continuing his mother’s belief in the transformative potential of youth.

Later in the ceremony, Prince Harry interviewed a recipient of the 2021 Diana and Legacy Award and introduced some of the winners. Reflecting on his mother’s unwavering faith in the power of young people, Harry emphasized their ability to challenge societal norms and promote inclusivity and compassion. He acknowledged Diana’s enduring legacy and how it serves as an inspiration for navigating the complexities of the present world.

In recent times, Prince Harry participated in a “Conversation for Change” meeting in Los Angeles alongside Diana Award CEO Tessy Ojo. This marked the first time the charity held such an event outside the United Kingdom, further showcasing the brothers’ commitment to their mother’s legacy.

The last time Prince Harry and Prince William met in person was at King Charles III’s coronation. While Harry attended alone, Meghan Markle remained in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Their interaction at the coronation was minimal, and Prince Harry returned to California immediately afterward, opting out of post-coronation festivities like the concert at Windsor Castle.

Tragedy briefly brought the brothers together when their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away. During this difficult time, Harry and William, along with their respective spouses, appeared together at Windsor Castle, providing solace to those mourning the loss.

Despite their previously close relationship, tension has strained the bond between the brothers, a topic Harry has discussed in his memoir “Spare” and the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which he co-created with Meghan Markle.

Harry has openly shared incidents such as an argument with William where he claimed his brother referred to Meghan as “difficult” and “rude” shortly after their marriage. In interviews, Harry revealed that he has not spoken to either William or his father for some time, expressing his hope for reconciliation and finding peace in the future.

When Prince William and Prince Harry speak about their late mother, it evokes poignant memories of the heart-wrenching images of the two young princes walking together behind Diana’s coffin. They were just 15 and 12 years old when they tragically lost her in a car accident in 1997.

Despite their differences, both Harry and William remain committed to being involved in the Diana Award. They strive to follow in their mother’s footsteps and support young people passionate about driving social change. The Diana Award CEO, Tessy Ojo, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support of both brothers and their personal dedication to empowering young individuals.

In 2021, Diana once again brought the brothers together for a significant occasion. They unveiled a statue commissioned in her honor in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday, a touching tribute to their beloved mother’s enduring legacy.