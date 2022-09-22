Prince Harry Caught Not Singing ‘god Save The King’ At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Service.

Prince Harry not singing the national anthem 👀 #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/laNk5JMZ6R — Kieran (@kierknobody) September 19, 2022

Harry has been involved in several controversial moments during his grandmother’s funeral. During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, Harry didn’t salute the casket of his highness, which left many wondering why.

Several of Harry’s relatives, including his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William, were dressed in their military service wardrobe for the ceremony per US Weekly. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are current members of the Royal Family, and as such were expected to merely bow their heads in respect rather than render a military salute, despite the fact that both men had been British military personnel.

Harry served in the armed forces for ten years before he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior Royal duties in 2020. The couple shares two children: a 3-year-old son named Archie and a 15-month-old daughter called Lili. They moved to California where they live and work with an organization they founded called Archewell Inc., which focuses on non-profit activities and creative media ventures.” Walking away from his Royal life meant that Harry gave up three honorary military titles.

The longest-reigning royal monarch of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, September 21.

8, at 96 years old She died just shy of 18 months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 96.

The Queen died at her beloved Scottish castle, Balmoral, which she inherited from her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert and Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grandkids. Charles, her eldest son and Harry’s father, succeeds her as leader of the British monarchy.