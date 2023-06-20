‘Price is Right’ Contestant Injured While Celebrating Victory

Contestant Dislocates Shoulder While Celebrating “The Price is Right” Win

A contestant on “The Price is Right” dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a big win on the show. The incident happened on Saturday, when the contestant, whose name is Henry, was spinning the wheel. After he won, he started to celebrate by jumping up and down and shouting “Woo!” However, he landed awkwardly and dislocated his shoulder.

The show’s host, Drew Carey, explained to the crowd what had happened and said that Henry’s wife, Alice, would be spinning the wheel for him for the rest of the show. Alice spun a 95, which sent Henry into the Showcase Showdown round. Henry was seen this time cheering with one arm, chanting “Woo!” while Carey advised Alice to “be careful” while celebrating.

During the Showcase Showdown round, Henry won a Hawaiian vacation. The show later posted an update on Henry’s health, saying that he was “feeling better and [is] all healed now!”

This is not the first time that a contestant has injured themselves on “The Price is Right.” In 2014, a contestant named Judy hurt her ankle while spinning the wheel. She played the Showcase Showdown on crutches.

“The Price is Right” is a long-running game show that has been on the air since 1972. It is hosted by Drew Carey, who took over after Bob Barker retired in 2007. The show is known for its exciting games and generous prizes.

Henry’s injury is a reminder that even when you’re celebrating a big win, it’s important to be careful. However, it’s also clear that he’s a trooper for staying in the game and winning a great prize, even with an injured shoulder.