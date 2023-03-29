Prepare Yourself for the Possibility of a Lengthy wait Before ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 is Released!

The highly anticipated first season finale of HBO’s The Last of Us was climactic, yet did not leave viewers with a huge cliffhanger. After locating the Fireflies in Salt Lake City and knowing that Ellie (Bella Ramsey) would have to be sacrificed for them to develop a cure for Cordyceps, Joel (Pedro Pascal) takes matters into his own hands and halts the surgery intended to remove the disease from her brain. Disregarding those who opposed him, Joel brings along Ellie as he makes his way towards his brother’s dwelling in Jackson, Wyoming.

When Ellie regains consciousness and inquires about the events that transpired, Joel deceives her by claiming the hospital was assaulted and due to testing other immune individuals, the Fireflies had abandoned their mission of finding a cure. Once they arrive in Jackson, it’s evident that she is beginning to doubt him; despite this, he still swears his fabrication is accurate – leaving Ellie with one option: decide how best to progress ahead. She simply says “alright” and they presumably continue on together towards Jackson.

Though this conclusion ties up Joel and Ellie‘s story nicely with no room left for speculation, fans of the video game franchise which inspired the series are aware that what Joel did will have devastating consequences. Whether you’re a long-time devotee who is already familiar with future plot points or an outsider unaware of how much heartache awaits them, everyone is eager to catch a glimpse into season 2 and find out where HBO will take these two beloved characters next.

Sadly, the wait for season two of this highly anticipated show may be a lengthy one. On The Jonathan Ross Show on March 18th (as noted by Independent), Bella Ramsey shared her thoughts regarding when fans can expect to see the new season materialize – tentatively shooting at year’s end and airing in late 2024 or early 2025.

It’s not uncommon for HBO series to have lengthy intervals between seasons. For instance, The Last of Us had a total filming time of 200 days and its Season 1 premiered in July 2021. Even though the finale episode of House of Dragon was aired in October 2022, we probably won’t get to see any more content until 2024!

Even though it will take an eternity to explore the next chapter of Joel and Ellie’s saga, awaiting what Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have in store for The Last of Us Part II adaptation will be worth our patience. With a truckload of material from the contentious video game, fans can anticipate plenty more thrilling surprises when they watch season two! To get us hyped up even further, showrunners have already dropped some hints about what we should expect – so get ready!

The next two years will be an arduous wait for many of us, especially those who want to avoid major game spoilers before season 2. For this reason, we strongly suggest playing the game or watching playthroughs on YouTube beforehand so that you can experience the emotional moments first-hand and not have them ruined by internet spoilers. We know it requires a lot of patience but wish you luck in your journey to remain spoiler-free while waiting for the second season of The Last Of Us!