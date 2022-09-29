Post Malone Offers Huge Update after Hospitalization, Back to Work!

Following an unsuccessful performance in St. Louis, Missouri, Post Malone has recently been put through some tough moments. Following the collapse of the stage during his concert, Malone discovered he had bruised ribs. While Malone completed the remainder of his performance and appeared on subsequent stops on his tour, he was admitted to hospital ahead of his show in Boston. Now, he’s providing an update on his health via Twitter.

Cleveland, I will be singing the FUCK outta some songs tonight 😤 see y’all tonight 💕 — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 27, 2022

Malone informed his followers that he was in the hospital and had to postpone his events in Boston, Massachusetts, just days before this upgrade.

He wrote on his Instagram Story, “Boston, I love y’all so f-ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He wrote that he was in the hospital and due to the intensity of the pain, would be unable to perform.

He announced that the show would be postponed and that tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date.

Despite falling through a stage hole during his show in St. Louis, Malone kept performing until the end of the night. He later issued an apology to fans on social media, writing “Once again, I’m so f*cking sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. – Love Austy,”

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs,” Malone continued. “Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my a** kicked by myself.”