Pom Klementieff Teases a Character That DC’s James Gunn Wants Her to Play

DC Studios is embarking on an exciting new chapter, led by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, heralding a fresh era for the DC Universe. The anticipation surrounding their creative approach to the DC mythos continues to escalate, fueled by Gunn’s remarkable contributions to The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Gunn has already confirmed that certain Guardians cast members will join him in this new venture, with Pom Klementieff, who portrays Mantis, hinting at ongoing discussions. In a recent interview, Klementieff unveiled that Gunn has a specific character in mind for her, promising an action-packed continuation.

“We’ve been talking about it,” Klementieff revealed. “There’s one specific character that James Gunn’s thinking of. It would continue doing action too.”

The inaugural blockbuster film in the DC Universe under Gunn’s direction is set to be Superman: Legacy. Gunn assumes the roles of writer and director for the film, while David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan take center stage as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Superman: Legacy delves into the story of Superman’s journey, navigating the reconciliation between his Kryptonian lineage and his upbringing as Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, Superman is guided by human kindness in a world that sometimes overlooks these virtues.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav expressed optimism about DC Studios’ potential and highlighted the pivotal involvement of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Zaslav conveyed their unwavering confidence in DC’s growth prospects, emphasizing the completion of the initial draft for the Superman script. He views this as a momentous opportunity to showcase DC’s global appeal and solidify its position for sustained long-term growth.

The DC Studios slate, aptly named “Gods and Monsters,” encompasses a thrilling array of projects. Alongside Superman: Legacy, plans are in motion for The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. Additionally, HBO Max will feature television shows such as Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated series centered around The Creature Commandos.

Gunn and Safran exude enthusiasm and a deep sense of responsibility as stewards of these beloved DC characters. They eagerly anticipate collaborating with exceptionally talented writers, directors, and actors to construct an integrated and multi-layered universe that allows for individual artistic expression. Their dedication to iconic figures like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Harley Quinn is matched only by their unwavering commitment to exploring the boundless potential these characters embody. With their visionary approach, they aim to revitalize the theatrical experience worldwide, delivering some of the most awe-inspiring and epic narratives ever told.

As the DC Universe unfurls, fans eagerly await the debut of Superman: Legacy, signaling the commencement of this new and promising chapter in the ever-expanding DC Universe.