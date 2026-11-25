New PokéBeach analysis spotlights a card with two routes into play and two English collector numbers worth distinguishing.

Talonflame ex has a good reason to come out of the binder and onto the table. Gabriel Smart’s November 24 PokéBeach analysis put the Delta Reign card in focus, reopening a useful question for collectors who also play. What makes a particular Pokémon ex worth a deck slot after the set’s first weeks? The answer begins with the ability to bypass its usual evolution route when the right partner is already established. The same card also offers an attack that can set up a later turn.

The lead development is Smart’s analysis. The English tabletop expansion itself launched November 6, and The Pokémon Company has already discussed the card in its own selection of notable set inclusions. The later article is a chance to look more closely at what is printed on the card and how copies that share that text can serve different collecting goals. No newly released Talonflame printing or tournament result is necessary to make that distinction.

Pokémon’s official launch video introduces Delta Reign, the tabletop expansion that includes Talonflame ex.

The rule that changes the setup

The English Pokémon TCG Card Database lists Talonflame ex as a Stage 2 Colorless Pokémon with 280 HP. Excited Dive can put it onto the Bench from the hand when a Colorless Mega Evolution Pokémon ex is in play. The type restriction matters. A Mega Evolution Pokémon ex of a different type is insufficient by itself. The ordinary evolution route is still relevant if a player builds around it. The ability adds a second route with a condition of its own.

That condition is a useful thing to notice if the first copy you see is a scan or you are trying to read the card quickly across a table. Having a suitable partner in a hand or deck does not establish the same board as having it in play. The ability also needs space on the Bench. A deck that often fills those places early has to make a decision about what it intends to do later. The printed text creates access when the condition is met. It leaves the more interesting sequencing decisions to players.

The attack, Talon Hunt, does 150 damage and lets its user find up to two cards in their deck to add to their hand. That combines damage with a delayed payoff. The cards taken from the deck have a purpose in a later decision and can matter even if the attack does not immediately finish a contest. If a player is choosing between immediate damage and help with the next turn, the focus becomes which cards are still available and what the opponent may be able to do before they can use them.

Who has room to play it

A manufacturer’s deck example offers one answer to the setup question. The Pokémon Company’s Delta Reign Battle Pass strategy pairs Talonflame ex with Mega Rayquaza ex and Mega Kangaskhan ex. The example is useful for understanding why a deck can have more than one route to the Colorless Mega partner it needs. It also gives players a reason to examine how many spaces will be committed to Pokémon that have to be present before the support card can enter. A player testing the idea at home can track how often both pieces arrive together and what they are doing on turns when they do not.

Talon Hunt gives a different reason to test the card from Excited Dive. The placement ability is about how quickly a player can get another Pokémon into their position. Using the attack is a decision about what to do with time and resources after that. A deck can be good at the first without making the best use of the second. That is worth checking with actual games because a promising opening can still leave the player with several competing priorities a few turns later.

The two-Prize rule for a defeated Pokémon ex also belongs in the calculation. Bench space and expected value from one attack are especially relevant when committing a two-Prize Pokémon. Those decisions vary with the deck and the board in front of it. Smart’s recommendation is an attributed strategic evaluation. The printed rules and official example tell us how the card can operate, while a player’s results will depend on the list and its matchups.

What collectors can identify at a glance

The regular English Delta Reign card is numbered 088/103. Bulbapedia and card databases also identify the version numbered 124/103. The shared name allows the two printings to sit together in a collection. The numbers give buyers a way to tell which image and finish a listing is actually offering. For a playable copy, start by matching the printed rules. For a binder focused on artwork, start by matching the number and ask for a clear photograph if the listing does not show it.

The comparison can be a small project in itself. Lay the editions together and look at where the artist leaves room for the card’s title and where the figure seems to be moving in relation to the border. An alternative printing can change how quickly the reader recognizes the subject without changing its job in a deck. Conversely, a collector who keeps one playable version and one display version can notice what the rules contribute to the visual identity of the card. Each version has a distinct reason to be there.

These are conditions to verify with the card rather than shortcuts to a price. Popularity as a deck option and demand for a particular illustration can overlap, but a listing for one printing says little about the other. The November 24 coverage supplies a reason to get familiar with Talonflame ex. The collector number and the printed rules tell readers which version they are considering and what it does after they take it out of its sleeve.

For a collection organized by evolution line, the card can also be filed beside Fletchling and Fletchinder. For a page about Delta Reign’s deck building, keeping it near the Colorless Mega Pokémon it can work with explains a different part of its identity. Choosing one arrangement over another changes the story the binder tells even when the cards are the same.

Sources

Talonflame ex — Pokémon TCG Card Database, Undated catalog

Talonflame ex Takes Flight — A look into Delta Reign’s Strongest Card — Gabriel Smart, PokéBeach, November 24, 2026

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Battle Pass Deck Strategies — Pokémon.com, November 2026

Talonflame ex (Delta Reign 88) — Bulbapedia, Undated database entry

The Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Expansion Is Available Now — Pokémon.com, November 6, 2026

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