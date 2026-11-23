Brazil’s Masters champion defeated Argentina’s Damian Fernandez Urroz on November 22. The deck lists explain how the final differed from the larger field.

Vinícius Fernandez of Brazil won the Pokémon Trading Card Game Masters Division at the 2027 Latin America International Championships in São Paulo on November 22. He played N’s Zoroark ex. Damian Fernandez Urroz of Argentina took second with a Talonflame ex and Dusknoir list. The final provides the result that Sunday’s earlier FanFest preview could only set up. The 2027 label identifies the championship season, while the Brazilian event itself took place November 20–22, 2026.

The Pokémon Company published the winners, and Limitless TCG recorded the standings and deck lists. This was a large test of the legal card pool after Mega Evolution—Delta Reign entered the format. One striking feature of the result is how different the finalists’ lists were from many other successful decks in the field. Dragapult accounted for several top finishes, while the final brought two other approaches together. The distinction makes the result useful for people who collect cards and want to see what those cards do when builds have to compete in public.

Play Pokémon’s official event preview introduces the São Paulo International Championships. The reported finals result appears in the standings linked below.

Read the final and the field separately

A tournament produces more than one kind of evidence. A winner shows that a player and a specific 60-card list cleared the rounds required to take first place. The deck breakdown shows what other players expected to do well and what actually made it deep into the event. The latter is useful even when the archetype with the most high finishes does not supply the champion. Keeping the two observations in view can help readers see the final as part of a tournament rather than a substitute for its full results.

The Masters category included 2,646 players, as reported by PTCG News using the organizer’s account and Limitless. That is a much larger group than the one in the published second-day archetype table. A Day 2 breakdown can help identify what a high-performing subset brought to the event. Its percentages should be read against the size of that subset. It does not tell us what proportion of all the Masters players registered a certain deck. A builder interested in a common archetype should pay attention to which number is being used.

On the standings page, Owyn Kamerman and Makani Tran placed third and fourth, both with Dragapult. Other Dragapult players also made the Top 8. Murilo Mercadante, another Brazilian player, finished fifth on Festival Lead. Those placements show that several approaches could advance deep into the event, even while one broader family of decks was particularly well represented. A player trying to learn what they might face at another tournament has good reason to look beyond the last two people at the table.

What the lists give collectors to study

The most useful starting point is Fernandez’s published list. Its name identifies the central Pokémon, and the full list shows how many spots the player assigned to evolution pieces, other Pokémon, Trainer cards and Energy. A card collector who has sorted an expansion by art or by rarity can read the same printed cards through a different system. The question becomes how often a deck needs to see a card and what the card does when another piece is already in place.

The runner-up list gives that exercise a second example. Talonflame and Dusknoir sit inside a different group of decisions. Looking at which support cards have roles in both lists can help a newer reader understand why a tournament deck contains so many cards on which the headline Pokémon does not appear. A single card can help a deck draw more options, reach a necessary evolution or revisit a resource it used earlier. The record of the 60 cards is more useful for that purpose than a picture of the two Pokémon on their own.

There is also a difference between a card’s play function and the version that goes into a collection. A reader may know one printing chiefly for its illustration. A deck list can draw attention to the name and the effect that matter during a match. If a printing has visual or collectible appeal, that remains a valid way to appreciate it. Comparing a tournament list with a set checklist simply adds another dimension. It shows why a detail that looks unimportant in a binder may be included several times by somebody preparing for a long event.

How to put Delta Reign’s first look in context

São Paulo was the first International Championships of the season and gave high-level players a place to try cards from Delta Reign. PTCG News notes that Mega Rayquaza appeared on the second day without reaching the Top 16. That is one result from a specific weekend. It establishes that the archetype had some representation and a particular finish in São Paulo. Later legal pools, different opponents and improvements to lists can change the picture. An international tournament is valuable precisely because it records what happened while leaving a clear date attached to it.

Limitless’s second-day figures make the contrast more concrete. Its deck breakdown lists 152 Dragapult players among 474 recorded Masters on Day 2, and its standings put five Dragapult lists in the top eight. Fernandez’s result and those placements together explain why a reader can study a winning list and still give the broader field serious attention.

This approach also lets ordinary players use the results without feeling they have to copy the champion. Someone can trace a deck’s evolution lines through the list, compare one card slot with a version they already play or watch a replay while studying what was available at a specific moment. What they learn will depend on the question they bring. The winning deck can answer some of those questions, and the lineup of other strong finishers can answer others.

The tournament gives the earlier FanFest story a clear second chapter. Sunday morning there were standings and another round of matches to watch. By Sunday evening there was a Masters champion, an international final with two distinct lists and enough public data to see how the other contenders finished. Fernandez’s win is the headline. The published lists make it possible for somebody opening a collection at home to follow a practical thread from that result to the cards that reached the table.

Sources

Meet the 2027 Pokémon Latin America International Championships (LAIC) Winners — The Pokémon Company International, November 22, 2026

LAIC 2026–27, São Paulo — Limitless TCG, November 20–22, 2026 event standings

N’s Zoroark by Vinícius Fernandez — Limitless TCG, November 22, 2026 result and deck list

LAIC 2027 results: Vinícius Fernandez wins with N’s Zoroark as Dragapult takes five of the Top 8 — PTCG News Team, November 23, 2026

Catch All the 2027 Pokémon Latin America International Championships Action Live Nov. 20–22 on Twitch and YouTube — The Pokémon Company International, November 16, 2026

Pokémon TCG Heads to the São Paulo Finals After Two Days of Play — FanFest, November 22, 2026

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