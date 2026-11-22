A follow-up to the event preview looks at the published Masters standings, what they mean for card collectors, and Sunday’s finals broadcast.

Follow-up to FanFest’s November 18 event preview. The São Paulo stop on the Pokémon Championship Series has now supplied something a broadcast schedule could never show. Players have put their decks through two days of the Latin America International Championships, and Sunday brings the finals of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The Pokémon Company scheduled the November 22 TCG broadcast to begin at 11 a.m. in São Paulo, 8 a.m. Central. The standings already show how different it is to navigate a field of thousands and to reach the last rounds of an event.

The 2027 in the tournament's title refers to the series season. Its dates are November 20–22, 2026. Limitless Labs' public Masters standings list 2,646 players and flag their results as live tournament data calculated outside the official tournament system. TCG Meta reported on November 21 that Murilo Mercadante was the only 9–0 player after the opening day. The same set of public results can serve collectors who want to follow how a card is used, provided they keep the stages of the event separate.

Pokémon’s official second-day replay follows the Trading Card Game competition in São Paulo. Video courtesy of The Pokémon Company International.

The first day and the field it produced

A 9–0 record describes nine wins in nine matches at a particular point in the event. By itself the result tells you very little about the strength of any card across all the remaining rounds. It tells you something quite specific about what one person and one deck were able to do against the opponents they faced. That is useful information for readers who would otherwise have only prerelease forecasts or a selection of featured matches to explain the strength of a starting field.

The newer Limitless table places Mercadante fifth in the snapshot it displayed while the tournament was still in top cut. It places Vinícius Fernandez and Damian Fernandez Urroz above him. The live data changes as results come in, so its current display should be treated as a snapshot. It does offer an instructive view of the difference between leading after the first stage and seeing how far that run holds up. A headline based on the first night and a standings page after Saturday can both be right even when their first names are different.

The next layer is the bracket, where results matter one opponent at a time. A player who climbed through the full Swiss field can be eliminated by one later matchup. A lower position entering the bracket can leave another player room to advance. This is a reason to read figures in context and to take care with labels on a database that remains active. A Swiss record, bracket position and final placement are descriptions of three separate parts of the tournament.

What to look for on a deck list

Collectors can make the tournament more useful by starting with a question they can answer from the eventual lists. For example, which supporting cards kept appearing beside a headliner, and where did different versions of the strategy diverge? A fan may recognize the illustration on a popular character card immediately. A tournament list also exposes the quantities of less conspicuous cards that help the player move between turns, find resources or keep a plan alive when the opening hand looks different.

TCG Meta's opening-day analysis followed examples of Dragapult ex and related cards across distinct printings. The same functional card can have very different collecting appeal depending on the edition. The print number, treatment and set matter when identifying a particular purchase. Tournament standings answer questions about play. They supply no automatic price forecast for any illustrated version, especially when the buyer's preferred version is much less commonly available than a regular printing.

The Limitless data can be checked against the event pairings linked from its standings page. Those records are useful for following an individual route. Looking only at decks from featured streams leaves out whatever happened on other tables. Conversely, a spreadsheet can show a victory without explaining a choice in a difficult position. A broadcast and a recorded set of opponents are useful together because they answer different questions about how a competitor got to the later rounds.

There is also a reason to wait for complete lists before treating the strongest decks as recipes. A short description of a strategy tells you which pieces people talk about most. It leaves open quantities and individual choices that may be important in play. When a final list is available, comparing it with another list built around the same attacker can highlight what actually varied. The same insight can help a collector decide whether an interest in a card comes from its illustration, its play value or a combination of the two.

The final broadcast window

The Pokémon Company's November 16 release gives Sunday a separate time slot for the card game. Its broadcast begins at 6 a.m. Pacific, which is 8 a.m. Central and 9 a.m. Eastern. The event site describes this as the first International Championships stop of the 2027 season. PokeBin's November 21 coverage also highlighted the direct World Championships invitations at stake for top-four finishers. That qualification context makes the later rounds meaningful even before one player wins the title.

There is a separate time for each game on Championship Sunday. Someone looking specifically for the cards will find the dedicated TCG broadcast on the official event schedule rather than relying on the first start time listed for the day. That distinction is particularly useful for viewers planning around a morning start in the United States.

A viewer who is planning to watch the finals can start with the dedicated card-game portion of the broadcast and keep the tournament table open for reference. The final is useful on its own, especially to see how players handle a game with an opponent who knows many of the same lines. The earlier rounds supply context for how they got there and which other ideas were tested over the weekend. A single featured matchup can never show the range of a Masters field that large.

Saturday's results give the first FanFest preview a clearer next step. The schedule delivered a view of the different competitions. The standings and day-one reporting now offer a record of how the card game unfolded. Those details are the start of a useful collecting and playing reference. The lasting value is in matching the record of an actual tournament to the specific versions of cards people want to play, trade for or put in a binder.

Sources

Catch All the 2027 Pokémon Latin America International Championships Action Live Nov. 20–22 on Twitch and YouTube — The Pokémon Company International, November 16, 2026

Pokémon LAIC 2027 Day 1: Murilo Mercadante the only 9–0 in a 2,646-player field — TCG Meta, November 21, 2026

International Championship São Paulo Masters standings — Limitless Labs, Live snapshot accessed November 22, 2026

International Championship São Paulo Masters pairings — Limitless Labs, Accessed November 22, 2026

2027 Pokémon Latin America International Championships — Official event site, November 20–22, 2026

LAIC Day Two Puts Top Four Finishers Into the 2027 World Championships — PokeBin News, November 21, 2026

Pokémon’s Latin America Championships Give Card Collectors a Live Look at the Game — FanFest, November 18, 2026

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