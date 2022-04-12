Pokemon Releases the List and Images of Finalists for its 2022 Illustration Contest

The Pokémon Company has revealed the 300 finalists for its 2022 Illustration Contest, and they’re fantastic.

There are a lot of expert-level submissions, with nearly 11,000 applicants. Only 300 made the cut through round one and there are plenty of professional-level entries.

Contestants were given a variety of Pokémon to choose from, including Arcanine, Cramorant, Galarian Rapidash, Greninja, Scizor, Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Charizard. The competition’s topic was “the daily life of a Pokémon,” which required contestants to draw their selected Pokémon on a typical day

With the candidates, there was an exceptional amount of variation and various art styles, resulting in a lot of variety among the same Pokémon.

After the preliminaries, there are more judging rounds to go for these contestants as the competition is narrowed down further to the top 100 and then finalist 15, runners-up, and grand prize winners.

The selection panel has chosen the top 300 entries for the #PokemonTCGIllustrationContest2022! 🎨 🖌️ Check out the incredible artwork here: https://t.co/ai7vXQtczK pic.twitter.com/hr63RvQgfv — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) April 11, 2022

The grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and their design will be printed on a one-of-a-kind promotional card. In addition, the Japanese runner up and the American runner up will each receive $3,000 while having their design turned into a promo card.

In addition, the top three runners-up in Japan and the United States will receive $1,000, with the 15 Judges Award-Winning candidates receiving $500 each.

The deadline for entries is May 8, and the competition will be finished and winners named around June 11, with judges assessing each entry based on theme clarity, creativity, and originality.

The complete library of top 300 dishes may be found on the official Pokémon Illustration Contest website here.