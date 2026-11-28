Best Buy lists December 4 for the delayed tins, while Pokémon’s own product page still shows August 28. The contents and the choice of promo are easier to verify than a nationwide date.

A retailer’s listing can be more specific than a manufacturer’s announcement about an individual store’s offer. Best Buy’s U.S. listing gives December 4, 2026, for the Pokémon Trading Card Game’s Mega Forces Tin. The date is worth checking before making a trip, especially if you remember seeing the tins on an August release list. Pokémon’s U.S. product gallery still identifies August 28, while AVS Collectibles reported October 31 that U.S. retailer listings had shifted following a delay. The manufacturer page checked November 28 did not give a replacement date. December 4 is a confirmed date on Best Buy’s listing, without independent confirmation of a coordinated new street date from Pokémon.

The choice between the three designs matters to buyers because each tin has one featured foil promo. Pokémon identifies Mega Dragonite ex, Mega Darkrai ex and Mega Zeraora ex as the three options. The publisher also lists four Pokémon TCG booster packs and a Pokémon TCG Live code card in each tin. Best Buy describes its listing as one tin per order with styles that may vary. A customer ordering that option should be comfortable with any of the three unless the retailer offers a separate way to pick the design.

Read the names before you buy a tin

The shopping decision changes depending on which part of the product interests you. Someone who wants an illustrated Dragonite card has a simple reason to look for a specifically labeled Dragonite tin. A collector who likes the trio equally has more room to pick whichever style a shop receives. A person who only wants the four packs has a different question to ask. The manufacturer’s gallery identifies the number of packs. Its public description does not promise a fixed mix of expansions for a particular tin.

Target illustrates what variant-level listings can look like. Its Zeraora product page names the specific Pokémon and shows the corresponding packaging. That is more informative on the character choice than a listing for an assorted tin. It still pays to consult the retailer’s current store or shipping information. A dedicated product page can exist well before a seller has an item to hand over, and a date field on one seller’s listing does not tell you how another seller will handle the same product.

Even a collector pursuing all three cards has choices about how to get them. Three specifically labeled tins would be one straightforward way to match three distinct promos. An assortment can produce repeats, so three assorted tins do not establish that the order will contain one of each. An in-person purchase lets a collector look at the packaging. If the packaging is part of what you want to keep, being able to inspect it before buying can matter as much as being able to choose the featured Pokémon.

How the delay showed up

PokéBeach’s June coverage recorded the tins’ earlier scheduling and confirmed which Pokémon represented the three styles. That piece is useful historical context. A listing that repeats the original date might simply draw on the same announcement cycle. AVS’s later report discusses what retailers did after the delay the retailer reported. Best Buy’s December 4 field offers a directly checkable example of the revised retail timing the report describes.

There are several separate facts to keep in view when comparing the sources. The later retailer date is evidence for that seller’s preparation. The delay report explains why a collector finds two dates for one product. Pokémon’s page remains helpful for contents even though it carries earlier timing. A manufacturer could update the gallery after a retailer changes its catalog, and one seller could also receive stock or open its sales earlier or later than another. A reserved pickup or shipping notice from the specific retailer is more useful to a shopper than multiplying the number of sites that quote the old date.

December brings several other Pokémon TCG packages into retail calendars. Treat Mega Forces as the product name when looking at photographs or descriptions. A separate tin that also features a popular character, includes a foil card or contains several packs could be an entirely different product. The three names used together are a handy check, and a variant-specific product page offers another way to match the packaging with the card inside before completing a purchase.

Target also publishes a separate Dragonite listing, which supplies a useful comparison with the Zeraora entry. Those product pages can help an online buyer recognize each version. They give collectors a more specific reference than a seller image showing three tins together, particularly if a search page crops that photo so tightly that the individual labels are hard to read.

Decide what part of the package has value for you

Pokémon’s July announcement of Pitch Black is useful for collectors trying to understand why Mega Darkrai ex and Mega Zeraora ex might already look familiar. The expansion and the tins are separate products. A sealed tin also has several things competing for your attention: the featured card, the unopened packs, the code and the container. If you are mainly interested in the artwork, it makes sense to compare whether you want the specific promo and tin together or are happy acquiring the card separately once that is an option. Those are different collecting goals.

Players can make a similar distinction. The physical promo and the Pokémon TCG Live code are separate items in the product description. Verify what the code provides in the client before making plans for a digital deck, and check the printed card’s text and your chosen format’s rules before buying a tin to fill a specific role. The shared branding is useful orientation. It cannot stand in for checking a card or listing.

For now, the most practical reading of the information is that Best Buy points to Friday, December 4, while the revised manufacturer timing remains unconfirmed. If the date affects a gift or a trip to a store, verify the retailer’s listing again and look for a style selection or an in-stock notice. If the featured card is your main reason for buying, choose the shopping route that gives you the clearest answer about which tin you will receive.

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