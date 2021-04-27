Pokemon Journeys Gets New Trailer With Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Journeys is the newest anime to feature Ash and Pikachu, and they’ve completely changed the formula around this time. Instead of being trapped in one region, this season of Pokemon is more like a globe-trotting adventure. Ash has been visiting all the regions of the Pokemon world, which means no Pokemon is off the table. Now, Pokemon Journeys got a new trailer that’s teasing the return of some legendary Pokemon! That should make for some pretty exciting episodes if you ask me!

Mew!

We’ve already seen a bunch of returning elements from the older seasons of Pokemon, and legendaries will soon be added to that list. The next arc, titled ‘Project Mew’ will see the return of, you guessed it… Mew. The arc will feature Ash and Goh visiting the Crown Tundra, which is one of the DLC areas from Pokemon Sword & Shield. We’ll see several of those Legendaries from there return as well. Moltres and Regice are both confirmed, but I’d definitely expect more.

Pokemon Journeys is going to have some crazy battles coming up, it looks like. Some of Ash’s Pokemon will be returning after having been absent for so long, just like his Charizard did before. One notable returning Pokemon is Ash’s Infernape, whom I sure will be around to kick some ass. The teaser seems to indicate that Infernape will go head-to-head with the Legendary Pokemon Moltres!

How do you feel about all these elements returning to Pokemon Journeys? Are you excited to see Legendary Pokemon make a comeback? Do you just want to see Mew one more time? Or are you most excited for Ash’s Infernape to come back? Let us know in the comments!

We don’t have a release date for the beginning of this arc, but it will certainly be sooner rather than later.