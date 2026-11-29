TV Tokyo’s November 27 announcement also sets January 8 for a separate anime anniversary program.

Liko and Roy have another Pokémon adventure on the way, but TV Tokyo’s announcement asks viewers to keep three dates straight. The broadcaster said November 27 that the next season of their anime adventure is planned for October 2027 in Japan. It also put the end of the current Wonder Voyage arc on the December 2026 schedule and announced a separate television program to mark the anime’s 30th anniversary. That show starts January 8, 2027. The October window belongs to the continuation of Liko and Roy’s story. The January date belongs to a different series entry on the broadcaster’s calendar.

There are three remaining Wonder Voyage episodes in TV Tokyo’s preview, scheduled for December 4, 11 and 18. The broadcaster gave viewers advance descriptions for those chapters and included an official first-look video with the update. Fans following an international version can use that material to understand what is happening in Japan. It does not determine when the U.S. edition will get the same episodes. The Pokémon Company International’s earlier announcement of Wonders Ahead referred to an English-language season and used its own territorial information. These two news items identify different parts of a larger rollout.

The Pokémon Company’s Japanese announcement video introduces the next dates on TV Tokyo’s schedule.

The December schedule finishes the current story

TV Tokyo identifies December 4 as episode 160, December 11 as episode 161 and December 18 as episode 162. The preview puts Roy in the foreground of the first of those stories and gives Ditto a conspicuous role in the next. The last episode brings the Rising Volt Tacklers into a situation that will require different members of the group to help. Those are preview details and a way to understand the run of dates. Nobody needs to know what happens at the end to appreciate that the broadcast is setting aside three weeks in December for the closing stretch of its current arc.

The three dates are useful in a way a general autumn window cannot be. Somebody following the Japanese broadcast can see where individual chapters land and decide when to catch up. A person outside that viewing area can use the episode numbers to understand which discussion or clip they are seeing. Numbers matter in international anime coverage because a name can be translated or changed when a series takes on a new title elsewhere. A date, territory and episode number together make it easier to tell one piece of coverage from another.

TV Tokyo’s own descriptions also give an idea of the scale the December stories can use. A single character facing a problem on his own can make the stakes feel personal. A later story that calls on several members of the crew can pay attention to how they cooperate. An arc that can move between those kinds of stories gives a team a chance to feel like more than a list of familiar characters. That is a useful thing for viewers to notice before a season change. The release news tells us when the arc ends. The mix of episodes suggests several ways a regular viewer can take stock of the group before it does.

January’s show has a separate job

The anniversary program’s Japanese title is Pokémon Research! Pika Pika. TV Tokyo lists its opening for Friday, January 8, at 6:55 p.m. in Japan. The broadcaster names the Japanese group Naniwa Danshi and the comedy duo Rainbow to host. Its description describes a program that looks at Pokémon and the anime, drawing on the idea of the hosts acting as researchers. The identity of the hosts is a useful piece of format information. It tells readers why the show is being presented separately from a continuing animated season about Liko and Roy.

A franchise can celebrate its history through another story or through a program that spends time looking at the stories already made. The January announcement describes the latter kind of opportunity. The show’s value to a longtime viewer may come partly from recognizing material a newer watcher is getting to consider for the first time. A separate anniversary program has more room to talk about what makes a Pokémon or an anime sequence memorable. An ongoing narrative has other things to accomplish. The two can coexist in a television schedule without taking on the same job.

October is a Japanese window for the next adventure

The October 2027 line in the November 27 announcement puts a month on the continuation for Liko and Roy. The company says the characters can expect new encounters and another adventure. It has given no exact day in October in that announcement. The wording also belongs to TV Tokyo’s Japanese plans. It leaves the name of the future international season, its local service and its arrival time for the people responsible for announcing those details in each market. A U.S. reader can look for news from the company’s international press site when they need a domestic answer.

Fans discussing the news can keep things straight by naming the part they are discussing. December contains the Japanese Wonder Voyage ending. January brings an anniversary program with its own title and hosts. October is when TV Tokyo plans to continue the story of the two central adventurers. Talking about those pieces as one season would lose the feature that makes the update interesting, which is the room the broadcaster is making for both a look back and a way forward. The dates tell viewers what sort of Pokémon television they are being invited to follow at each point.

The calendar also gives longtime Pokémon viewers a simple way to mark the franchise’s history. The television anniversary show is about three decades of the anime, while the October announcement concerns the next chapter for two contemporary leads. The former can draw attention to a long span of characters and episodes. The latter gives current viewers a reason to follow two people they already recognize.

For people who have been watching Liko and Roy from the start, the immediate item is still nearer than October. The three December chapters have broadcast dates and enough context to be worth putting on a calendar for those with Japanese access. The January show is a separate anniversary option to keep an eye on. The promised October return then gives the ongoing anime a longer horizon. TV Tokyo’s update gives each program a place on the calendar and lets their audiences know precisely which date belongs to which part of the adventure.

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