Pokemon GO Bringing Xerneas, Yveltal And Other New Pokemon With New Events!

Pokemon GO has been an absolute phenomenon since it released a few years ago. In fact, that summer that Pokemon GO came out was the closest we’ve ever gotten to world peace, I think! That’s how crazy the release of Pokemon GO. Since then the game has definitely remained popular by bringing in a steady stream of content and new creatures to catch. The trend is continuing with these events coming in May that will introduce more Kalos Pokemon to the game. There was even a trailer released for Xerneas and Yveltal which I’ll go ahead and put it below! So, yeah, Pokemon GO is bringing Xerneas, Yveltal and other new pokemon to Pokemon GO with new events!

Luminous Legends X

The Luminous Legends X event will start on May 4th at 10 AM local time and will end on May 17th at 8 PM local time. The event will introduce threw new lines of Fairy-Type Pokemon. These three lines are Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy! Goomy will be incredibly rare though, just like most of the other dragon-type Pokemon. Throughout the event, though, you’ll see more Dragon-type Pokemon and Fairy-type pokemon. Confirmed Pokemon that will appear in the event include Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, and Cottonee in addition to the aforementioned new Pokemon.

A few regional Pokemon will be spawning as well! Galarian Ponyta and Alolan Exeggutor are both confirmed to appear. There will be some special hatches from 7KM eggs, but nothing TOO noteworthy!

Finally, if players collectively catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon then Pancham will be added as a raid Pokemon. We’ll get shiny Galarian Ponyta to the game, as well, and get 3X catch XP. You can also find special Pokemon in research tasks throughout the event!

Oh, right, you can also learn some community day moves. Both Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn their community day moves! Either through evolution or a charged TM.

Are you looking forward to the Luminous Legends event? Are you glad Pokemon Go is bringing Xerneas, among others? Let us know in the comments below!