A sourced guide to the November 6 expansion’s paired cards, box configurations and anniversary promos, with no speculative pull rates or prices.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign has been available since November 6, and its most distinctive new idea is as much about the table as the binder. Legendary Stadiums combine two Stadium cards into a larger piece of artwork and a new game mechanic. The Pokémon Company International’s launch announcement says a booster pack containing a Legendary Stadium includes both required halves. This is a collecting feature on that November 6 release; it is not presented as a newly announced expansion on November 19. [1]

Mega Rayquaza ex leads the expansion’s publicity, with Mega Golurk ex, Mega Malamar ex and Mega Golisopod ex among the other featured Pokémon. The official product showcase identifies a set containing more than 135 cards. Those two pieces of information describe different aspects of the release: the headline characters help identify its theme, while the published set size gives collectors a starting point for organizing a checklist. Neither tells a buyer the odds of opening a particular card, and no unofficial pull-rate claim is used here. [1][2]

The paired Stadium design deserves close attention because it affects what a collector is trying to obtain. Two adjoining pieces can be appreciated as separate printed cards, but the full composition depends on their relationship. The official confirmation that a qualifying pack includes both halves addresses a practical concern about that relationship. It does not mean every pack contains a Stadium. Keeping the conditional wording intact is essential: a feature of packs that contain the mechanic is different from a guaranteed feature of the entire product. [1]

Packaging choices are easier to compare when the contents are separated from the artwork on the box. The October 23 showcase lists 36 booster packs in a display and six in a Booster Bundle. Each regular pack contains ten cards and a Basic Energy card. Those formats primarily change the number of packs purchased together. A collector seeking a particular illustration should still distinguish a pack-opening experience from a guaranteed acquisition. Buying more random packs increases the number opened; it does not convert a desired card into an advertised box component. [2]

The standard Elite Trainer Box has a different purpose. Pokémon lists nine packs, a full-art foil Kyogre promo, sleeves, Energy cards, dice, a coin and storage materials. The Pokémon Center version contains eleven packs and two copies of the Kyogre promo, with one carrying the Pokémon Center logo. That makes the stamped card a concrete point of distinction, rather than simply a different outer box. The comparison is useful for collectors deciding whether they want accessories, a particular guaranteed promo or more packs, and it can be made without predicting either version’s resale value. [2]

A separate retail promotion adds another layer to the checklist. Pokémon’s October 23 notice describes Kyogre, Groudon and Giratina promotional cards bearing the thirtieth-anniversary logo, available through participating stores from November 6 with a qualifying Pokémon TCG purchase of at least fifteen dollars, while supplies last. Its retailer list differs by card and country. In the United States, the notice places Groudon at GameStop and Giratina at Best Buy; Kyogre is associated with several other participating chains. That is a promotion to verify locally, not a promise that every branch has remaining cards. [3]

The country distinctions matter for collectors who see offers shared without their original context. A retailer name, purchase threshold and card photograph do not necessarily describe a worldwide offer. The official notice includes separate participating businesses for Canada and Australia as well as the United States. A useful checklist should therefore record the promotion’s territory and conditions alongside the card itself. Someone trading for a promo later may care about the stamp or distribution history, while someone seeking it at retail needs to know whether the offer applies to the store they can actually visit. [3]

Delta Reign also has a digital counterpart. The launch announcement says the expansion is available in Pokémon TCG Live, with a Battle Pass deck featuring Mega Rayquaza ex and an additional Mega Malamar ex deck unlocked through further play. That provides a way to engage with the set’s gameplay apart from opening physical products. Digital access should not be confused with ownership of the printed cards, and a physical promo should not be assumed to appear in an account merely because a related product exists. The announcement specifies the digital offering at its own level. [1]

FanFest’s collecting analysis is that this is a release where a clear goal can prevent several different projects from becoming one expensive checklist. A player may prioritize cards needed for a deck. An art collector may focus on a Pokémon, illustrator or paired composition. A sealed-product collector may care about the packaging and guaranteed contents. These interests can overlap, but they are not interchangeable measures of completion. Writing down which version, stamp or card number matters to the project is more useful than buying a product simply because it shares the expansion’s name.

The new Stadium format also offers an approachable way to look at card art. A composition spread across two pieces has to communicate both locally and as a whole: each card needs to remain readable while the joined image establishes a larger place. That is an observation about the format, not an evaluation of an unseen card or a claim about its rarity. A collector can compare how borders, horizons and visual emphasis guide the eye without assuming that the most visually striking card is necessarily the hardest to find or the strongest in play.

Date checks remain important around the associated products. The main expansion’s November 6 release is confirmed by the launch announcement. Pokémon’s product showcase separately lists a Build & Battle Box containing a ready-to-play forty-card deck, one of four promos, four packs and a digital code. That product’s listed timing is not used here as a new release claim because the official November roundup and showcase do not present the same date. The contents can be described from the showcase while a buyer checks current local availability directly. [2][4]

For collectors returning to the set this week, the most useful verified developments are the paired Legendary Stadium mechanic, the differences among the main product configurations and the separately distributed anniversary promos. They provide enough substance to plan a focused collection without relying on speculative prices or unverified opening statistics. Delta Reign’s actual launch date remains November 6. Its continuing appeal is a combination of identifiable Pokémon, a different way to present a location across cards and several clearly described paths into the expansion, each suited to a different collecting goal.

Sources

[1] MEDIA ALERT: Legendary Pokémon Mega Rayquaza ex Descends into Battle in New Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Expansion, Available Today — The Pokémon Company International. November 6, 2026.

[2] Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Product Showcase — Pokémon.com. October 23, 2026.

[3] Get Kyogre, Groudon, and Giratina Pokémon TCG Promo Cards at Participating Retailers — Pokémon.com. October 23, 2026.

[4] Check Out Every Pokémon TCG Product Release in November 2026 — Pokémon.com. November 2, 2026.