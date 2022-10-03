Planned Parenthood Claims Ana De Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Film ‘Blonde’ is Anti-Abortion Propoganda

Planned Parenthood condemned the Ana de Armas movie “Blonde,” claiming it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda” by showing a vocal fetus.

Planned Parenthood employee Caren Spruch said the creators of “Blonde” “contribute to anti-abortion propaganda and stigmatize people’s health care decisions instead.

In the film “Blonde,” Marilyn Monroe is shown undergoing two illegal abortions against her wishes, which are represented by a computer-generated fetus.

The fetus is personified onscreen, asking Monroe, “You won’t hurt me this time, will you?”

“As film and TV shapes many people’s understanding of sexual and reproductive health, it’s critical these depictions accurately portray women’s real decisions and experiences,” Spruch said.

While the film has received criticism for its hyper-sexualization of Monroe, Spruch was more concerned with the “fetus depicted to look like a fully formed baby … Planned Parenthood respects artistic license and freedom. However, false images only serve to reinforce misinformation and perpetuate stigma around sexual and reproductive health care.”

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the conservative U.S. Supreme Court, abortion has become a more pressing political issue.

In an interview with The Wrap, Andrew Dominik denied that the scene had any political significance.

In an interview with The Wrap, Andrew Dominik denied that the scene had any political significance.

"You see it constantly time and again that she's reacting to a story that she's carrying inside her," Dominik said. "And I think sort of this desire to look at 'Blonde' through this Roe v. Wade lens is everybody else doing the same thing. They've got a certain agenda where they feel like the freedoms of women are being compromised, and they look at 'Blonde' and they see a demon, but it's not really about that. I think it's very difficult for people to step outside of the stories they carry inside themselves and see things of their own volition. And I think that's really what the movie is about. The dangers of that. But you know, it's difficult for people to be able to hold two things in their mind at once. It's either black or white."