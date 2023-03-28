Pirate’s Star. Johnny Depp, Finally Speaks Out After Abandoning Hollywood

Johnny Depp, who is most renowned for his portrayal of the swashbuckling pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), has become one of the most iconic characters from Hollywood in recent memory. With over 14 years and five sequels to this beloved franchise, Depp’s performance as Jack Sparrow stands out among other commercial film performances today.

The Jack Sparrow legacy is tarnished by the tumultuous events between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. He has been let go of several roles in Hollywood due to this, ultimately resulting him turning away from Tinseltown and favouring a calmer life across the pond. Now, he has opened up about why in an unexpected new interview.

Johnny Depp is an iconic Hollywood celebrity with a career spanning decades of fame. Since his debut in the 1980s and 90s, collaborating with director Tim Burton, he rose to unprecedented levels of popularity when appearing as Jack Sparrow in The Walt Disney Company’s and Jerry Bruckheimer’s Pirates of the Caribbean series.

For years, Johnny Depp has been the face of blockbuster hits like Pirates of The Caribbean and more recently Fantastic Beasts. However, we can’t forget his incredible performances in other Tim Burton classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) and Alice In Wonderland (2010). He also played a memorable role as the main villain in Harry Potter spin-off movies: Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (2015) and its sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (2016). Depp was replaced with Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen for the third installment in J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise.

In 2020, after losing his libel trial with News Group Newspapers LTD, actor Johnny Depp was dropped from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter franchise and Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Justice Andrew Nicol ruled against him based on The Sun’s accusations that he is a “wife-beater”–resulting in not only the end of these two roles but also an exile from Hollywood altogether.

Following Amber Heard’s accusations of domestic violence against Johnny Depp, Justice Nicol declared the allegations to be “substantially true” which ultimately caused Depp to lose his appeal in 2021. His return as a lead character for Pirates is now highly unlikely due to this ruling.

Despite Heard’s damning allegations and subsequent opinion piece in The Washington Post, Depp’s fanbase continues to be resolute – if not even more so than before. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithJohnnyDepp have been trending online regularly since the legal dispute between himself and Heard began. Even though his libel case did not come through in London, he still had a chance at redemption with his defamation lawsuit here in Fairfax County, Virginia.

After Judge Penney Azcarate oversaw a jury that found Heard had publicly slandered Depp in her Post Op-Ed, the damages largely favored him. Now, months after this high profile six week trial has ended, Depp finally opened up about his move to England and how he is hoping for a quieter lifestyle.

Speaking to Somerset Life, the 59-year-old actor detailed why he has chosen to spend his time on his 850-acre, £13 million mansion in the south of England. Depp said:

“I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I’m not the great extrovert that people think.”

The Pirates film star added:

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

Johnny Depp has a deep affinity for Europe, evidenced by his surprise appearance on stage with the renowned late Jeff Beck at Sheffield in England during the defamation lawsuit. He later went on to feature throughout Beck’s UK tour again, leaving fans pleasantly surprised and captivated.

This only solidifies the unlikelihood of Johnny Depp’s return to fame and stardom, potentially meaning that his iconic portrayal as Jack Sparrow will be confined to historic memories. After years of courtroom battles, a potential rediscovery into Hollywood would send shockwaves across the world; however it does not seem to align with Depp’s aspirations for an unperturbed lifestyle.

Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow

Although it has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney, the buzz surrounding a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie starring Margot Robbie appears to have been completely extinguished. This opens up an exciting possibility for Johnny Depp’s return as Jack Sparrow; producer Jerry Bruckheimer even indicated he would love for that to happen. However, this may not be enough – during last year’s trial Depp made it clear how much pain he was in and despite offers potentially worth $301 million dollars his wounds are still raw and never fully healed.

This holiday season, Amber Heard will appear in James Wan’s highly anticipated Aquaman sequel – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Although there is still speculation surrounding the extent of her role as Mera, this film marks a major milestone for her career within the DC Extended Universe franchise.