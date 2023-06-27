Pink Shocked as Fan Tosses Dead Mother’s Ashes on Stage During Concert

Unusual Incident: Pink Receives Bag of Ashes from Fan During Concert

During her Hyde Park concert in London, singer Pink was taken aback when a fan threw a bag containing their deceased mother’s ashes onto the stage. In a video captured by a fan, Pink can be seen picking up the bag, filled with an unknown substance, while performing “Just Like A Pill.”

In disbelief, Pink directly addresses a member of the audience, asking, “Is this your mom?” She expresses her confusion about the situation and places the bag by a speaker before continuing with her performance.

Pink is left confused after a fan throws their mother’s ashes on stage. pic.twitter.com/g7AQ9kUH77 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 27, 2023

The incident sparked a frenzy on social media, with many criticizing the person responsible for such an inappropriate act. One Twitter user wrote, “Nope… I don’t understand how in any world this is okay? @Pink handled it like a pro as per usual, but this is just a big fat no! Get some boundaries! Why on earth would you throw your mom’s ashes at her?”

Another person questioned the purpose of throwing the ashes at Pink, stating, “What is Pink supposed to do with them? It’s not her mother’s ashes like wtf.”

Fans swiftly came to Pink’s defense after realizing what had transpired on stage. One Twitter user expressed confusion about how Pink could identify the contents of the plastic bag, asking, “Wtf! How did Pink know they were the person’s mom’s ashes? Like wtf went down here exactly????”

A representative for Pink has not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident.

Amidst the incident, some users reflected on the importance of respecting performers and urged people to refrain from throwing objects at them. Referencing a recent incident involving singer Bebe Rexha, where she was hit in the face with a phone during a concert in New York City, one user wrote, “At least it wasn’t a cell phone, but people please stop throwing stuff at performers.”

Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival tour, entertaining audiences worldwide with her dynamic performances.