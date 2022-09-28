Pierce Brosnan Says That Robin Williams Improvised One of the Most Iconic ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Lines

Pierce Brosnan opened up about the first time he met Robin Williams on set of the beloved film, recalling how his friend and fellow actor Richard Dreyfuss convinced him to work with him during their early days as TV stars in Chicago.

During a recent GQ interview, Brosnan recalled filming the film with Williams and how many laughs they had while doing it.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Brosnan recalled one of Williams’ most famous quotes in the movie wasn’t in the script and was a spontaneous moment that made it into the picture.

In the scene, Williams throws a lime at Brosnan’s character. To escape repercussion,Williams tells him it was a “drive-by fruiting” committed by an unseen assailant.

“‘Drive-by fruiting,’ it wasn’t in the script,”I’m carrying the beers, and I’m thinking, ‘This is going to take me a long time to hit me on the head.’ The first one missed. And then there was another — it’s history now.”

The actor had a lot to say about his former co-star, but he was most excited about working with him. He recalled being grateful for landing the role because it allowed him to provide for his family, but also because “was a single father getting a job with Robin Williams.”

The “Mamma Mia” actor also remembered his first time meeting the comedian, explaining they first met in the makeup trailer on Brosnan’s first day on set for “Mrs. Doubtfire.” He explained Williams was in the process of getting his Mrs. Doubtfire makeup done when they met.

“I remember going up to San Francisco the first day. I went into the makeup trailer, and Robin was in there with a Hawaiian shirt on, big hairy arms and cargo shorts with hairy legs, but he had the head of Mrs. Doubtfire,” he said.

He described how after the wedding, Williams first addressed him as Mrs. Doubtfire and praised his appearance in her voice before beckoning for him to kiss her, before reverting to his usual voice and greeting him as himself.

“I went to work every day on that movie, and I was always working with Mrs. Doubtfire. It wasn’t until the end of the movie that I met Robin,” Brosnan said.

Williams leave a great impact on Brosnan, who noted that Williams was “one of the great clowns, greatest comedian, actor, humanitarian” He always “led with his heart and his soul.” and could not have been more “thrilled to be working with him (and) Sally Field.”

The actor credited the director’s talent for allowing him to fully embrace and exploit every opportunity to enhance and personalize his work.

“Chris Columbus, the director, he created such a warm environment for us all to be free in and create in,” Brosnan added. “Robin, of course, had full realm of creativity and spontaneity and humanity and passion for all of us as actors. His commitment to that role was phenomenal. He would be there from four o’clock in the morning.”

Columbus said that a sequel to “Mrs. Doubtfire” would be difficult without Williams because he was such an integral part of the film.

“It’s impossible. It’s just impossible,” Columbus said. “I just was reading a lot of reviews, ironically, today and about the Broadway show. And this guy who’s playing him is supposedly very energetic and phenomenal. But he’s no Robin. Robin was one-of-a-kind.”