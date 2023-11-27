Philippe Dauman Net Worth: $425 Million

Category:Richest Business › CEOs

Net Worth:$425 Million

Salary:$92 Million

Date of Birth:Mar 1, 1954 (69 years old)

Place of Birth:New York City

Gender:Male

Profession:Businessperson

Nationality:United States of America

Philippe Dauman net worth and salary:

My detailed research over the past several weeks has provided insights into Philippe Dauman’s impressive net worth of $425 million, reflecting his remarkable intellectual and professional achievements. Dauman’s early display of brilliance, scoring a perfect 1600 on the SATs at age 13, set the stage for his distinguished academic and career trajectory, culminating in his leadership roles in the media and entertainment industry.

Dauman’s career took a significant turn with his advisory role to Sumner Redstone during the Viacom takeover, leading to his appointment to Viacom’s Board of Directors and eventual rise to Senior Vice President. His ascent to President and CEO of Viacom in 2006 marks a high point in his career, showcasing his strategic acumen and leadership skills. Beyond Viacom, Dauman’s involvement as a director of Lafarge and on the Board of Directors of the KIPP Foundation demonstrates his diverse interests and commitment to both the corporate and educational sectors.

Philippe Dauman’s journey, from a young academic prodigy to a prominent figure in the media world, coupled with his philanthropic efforts, highlights his multifaceted influence and the significant financial success he has achieved in various professional realms. His contributions extend beyond the corporate sphere, impacting education and community development, further solidifying his legacy as a dynamic and influential figure.

Philippe Dauman Salary:

Philippe Dauman earns an annual salary of $92 million at Viacom

Quick summary

