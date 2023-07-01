Pete Davidson Says His Mom Created Twitter Burner Account to Defend Him from ‘SNL’ Trolls

Pete Davidson received a stealthy defense from his mother in the face of social media criticism. The comedian shared on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, aired on June 28, how his mom used to handle Twitter critics during his early days on Saturday Night Live. Davidson explained that his mom created a fake Twitter account under the username @JoeSmith1355 and responded to comments, offering specific insights like, “Actually, I heard he’s working on himself and does that quite often.”

Eventually, fans discovered the truth behind the account, not through investigative work but because his mom’s profile name and picture clearly revealed her true identity as Amy Davidson. Despite the exposed charade, Davidson was grateful for his mother’s support against the trolls, saying, “She got my back, dude.”

@petedavidson @joesmith1355 happy birthday pete’s mom!!! pic.twitter.com/VWcFn6xKvx — claudia ☔️ | SPEAK NOW TV JULY 7 (@tinafeyever) September 19, 2015

Now that Amy no longer maintains a burner account, she openly posts about Pete and his sister, Casey Davidson, on her public Instagram account. She celebrated Pete’s 29th birthday in November with a heartfelt message, expressing love and joy, stating, “We love you and you have made us laugh since the day you were born! Have the best day!!” Pete often draws inspiration from his parents in his comedy. Growing up in Staten Island, New York, with his parents, Scott Matthew Davidson and Amy, as well as his younger sister, Casey, Pete’s upbringing has had a profound impact on his comedic style.

Tragically, his father, a firefighter named Scott, lost his life during the 9/11 terrorist attacks when Pete was just seven years old. Since his father’s passing in 2001, Pete has paid tribute to him through various means, including tattoos and film projects. He has remained close to his mother, Amy, and even lived with her until he purchased his own home in 2021.

In 2019, following his breakup with Ariana Grande, Pete bought a house on Staten Island, sharing it with his mother. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, he revealed, “We bought a house together, but nobody believes that. I live with my mom, kinda, so I have like a basement that’s like mine that’s like an apartment, so I live underneath her, so I’m getting like a little arcade set up down there trying to make it mine.”

However, during an SNL Weekend Update segment in February 2021, Pete announced his plans to move out of his mother’s house, humorously stating, “One of us has to go.” Recently, the comedian spent time with his mother at the premiere of his upcoming series Bupkis, which is based on his own life, with Amy portrayed by Edie Falco and Joe Pesci playing Pete’s grandfather.