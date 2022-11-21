People were Surprised by Britney Spears’ Recent Interaction with Her Husband Sam Asghari on Instagram

Britney Spears’s Instagram account vanished after her husband, Sam Asghari, requested for her to appear in his Instagram Live video. The “Baby One More Time” singer was out of frame, next to her hubby who 4,000+ fans were watching on the Livestream. He asked if she wanted to appear on camera and she seemed perplexed by the request.

“I don’t need to see anything, I know!” Spears shot back. “But you’re always live,” he reminded her.

“I’m always live!” she agreed, before adding, “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now. This is what’s called Instagram Live, but we’re ending it now. So have a good night,” Asghari said while wrapping up the call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

A few days after Spears spoke to her husband through Instagram, Daily Mail reported that Spears’ account vanished with no clear explanation. Before she denied Ashgari’s request on the platform, she seemed to be in a better mood as she complimented Goldie Hawn while watching a video of the actress walking down the street.

She captioned a black and white photo of Hawn: “What a BABE !!! She’s fucking God to me…she looks identical to Kate !!! My first time meeting Kate was in Amsterdam…I didn’t meet her, I just saw her…It was halloween and I was a stupid angel !!! I made my halo out of a fucking hanger with aluminum foil…My makeup artist was the devil…We left and the whole crew ended up at a bar … and guess who walked out as I was walking in…Kate !!! She was wearing the coolest jacket I’ve ever seen !!! Shocked as hell the devil and I at the exact same time were like HOLY SHIT !!!”