Peacemaker Series Is Quieter Than Suicide Squad According To John Cena!

The Suicide Squad has landed, and with it a slew of positive reviews! The film was a really enjoyable time with a surprisingly emotional story. James Gunn really killed it! Gunn’s been talking about the upcoming Peacemaker series, though. He says the Peacemaker series is quieter than The Suicide Squad.

This information comes thanks to an interview he did recently with The Hollywood Reporter. With the film out it seems it is time to start hyping up the series.

“There are a lot of similarities to The Suicide Squad in that it’s no holds barred, but there are also a lot of things that are very different, in that it’s quieter in some ways. It’s very specifically about a different group of people, so it’s a little bit more about society. One of the leads is Peacemaker and one of the leads is Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo. And she has a very different political view of the world than Peacemaker does,” Gunn told the outlet! He went on to add, “So it’s just a little bit about what’s going on in the world, but also being a TV show, you really do have more time to delve much deeper into these characters and much more deeply into the drama and comedy of them. So it has a lot of similarities, but it’s even more grounded, more natural and more real. But it’s still within a big science-fiction storyline that lasts for one season. The main storyline lasts for that season, so that doesn’t mean there’s only one season of Peacemaker,”

Gunn’s been really hyping the show up, and I can’t wait to see it. He actually told ComicBook.com that he intends to keep the quality from The Suicide Squad in the Peacemaker series. That will be impressive, if he pulls it off!

You can catch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max right now! You can also see it in movie theatres, if they’re open near you. Are you glad the Peacemaker series is quieter?