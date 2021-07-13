Peacemaker Season One Has Wrapped! James Gunn Confirms This!

The Suicide Squad isn’t even out yet, not until next month. That obviously hasn’t stopped the people behind that film from working on the HBO Max spin-off to that film! John Cena will be reprising his role from The Suicide Squad in Peacemaker! Now, we also know that Peacemaker season one has wrapped! James Gunn confirmed it himself!

Fans are really excited to get a look at this show! Cena’s Peacemaker has been one of the most interesting characters to come out of the marketing materials for the upcoming DCEU film! Cena has spoken at length about his character and how messed up he is.

We didn’t expect the show to finish so soon, though! Perhaps it won’t take very long to see it hit HBO Max after all! James Gunn tweeted “And that’s a wrap on Day 131 & Season One of #Peacemaker. Less than a year ago I pitched a vague pitch to @HBOMax – here we are 11 months later with 8 astounding episodes in the can. Cast & crew: I love you all. Thank you for putting your hearts & souls into this project.” Just in case you need a little more information, we’re going to include an official synopsis for the series below! Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021.

Peacemaker season one has wrapped, and we’re so stoked!

So, are you guys ready for The Suicide Squad, coming to theatres and HBO Max on August 6, and then Peacemaker this January? Let us know in the comments!