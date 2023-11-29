Paula Barbieri Net Worth: $3.2 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Models

Net Worth: $3.2 Million

Date of Birth:Dec 31, 1966 (56 years old)

Place of Birth:Panama City

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)

Profession:Model, Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Paula Barbieri’s Net Worth?

Over the course of several weeks, I’ve researched Paula Barbieri’s career, revealing that her $3.2 million net worth stems from her success as a model and actress. Barbieri achieved recognition through her work with prominent brands like Victoria’s Secret and her appearances in Vogue. Her modeling career placed her in the public eye, showcasing her talent and appeal in the fashion industry.

However, Barbieri’s career also intersects with a notable period in American cultural history due to her association with O.J. Simpson during the time of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder. This connection brought her additional media attention, albeit in a context separate from her professional achievements. Paula Barbieri’s journey in the modeling and entertainment world, coupled with her connection to a significant and controversial moment in recent history, underscores the multifaceted nature of her public persona.

Early Life

Paula Barbieri, born on December 31, 1966, in Panama City, Florida, started her modeling career early, strutting runways in Europe from Paris to Milan during her teens. Notably linked to film director Roman Polanski in her youth, she later dated actor Dolph Lundgren and singer Michael Bolton.

Success

“In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Paula Barbieri transitioned to acting, debuting in ‘Red Shoe Diaries.’ Her filmography includes ‘Double or Nothing,’ ‘The Watcher,’ and ‘Playboy’ pictorial in October 1994.”

O.J. Simpson Relationship

For better or worse, Paula Barbieri may be best remembered as O.J. Simpson’s girlfriend during Nicole Simpson’s death. Their tumultuous relationship, influenced by her resemblance to Julia Roberts, began when they met through mutual friend Marcus Allen. The night before Nicole’s murder, Paula had a heated argument with O.J., leaving a furious voicemail. She gained infamy during Simpson’s trials, claiming no abuse and never hearing him speak ill of Nicole. Despite visiting Simpson in jail and being photographed together post-acquittal, their relationship reportedly ended in 1995.

Book Deal

In January 1997, Little Brown and Co. announced a $3 million deal with Paula for her book on life with O.J. Simpson. “The Other Woman: My Years with O.J. Simpson, A Love of Love, Trust, and Betrayal” was released in October 1997. In a 1997 interview with Larry King on CNN, Paula refrained from expressing O.J.’s guilt, stating, “I’m choosing not to look further into making a decision one way or another, and I ask people’s forgiveness on that.” She has maintained silence on O.J. and the trial for many years.

Personal Life Today

“In April 2000, Barbieri wed Florida judge Michael Overstreet, adding to her family that already includes a daughter from a previous relationship.”

Quick Summary

