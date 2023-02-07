Paul Rudd Reveals the Difficulties of Filming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ in Front of a Green Screen

The long-awaited 2023 debut of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five is here, and it will be marked by the highly anticipated release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Get ready to witness an exciting journey into a new chapter in MCU history!

At last night’s film premiere, Paul Rudd – the movie’s titular star – enthusiastically shared his experience while shooting it. Despite needing to spend a great amount of time in front of a blue screen and using his own imagination as guidance, he was delighted to finally witness the result: what an incredible piece of art!

Despite the challenging production, there was one thing that Rudd and his co-stars were particularly excited about: filming at a special soundstage called “The Volume.” This incredible space has been used on some of Disney’s biggest projects like Star Wars The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi. As Rudd himself told interviewers Tamara Krinsky and Anthony Carboni during a red-carpet appearance:

“There were moments on this shoot where we were filming in something called ‘The Volume’, which is an LED screen all the way around an entire sound stage that projects lights and images, and gives us a little bit of a sense of what it might look like. So, this was the first time we were kind of thrust into this magical, weird world and had an idea of what it kind of looked like.”

During the event, Rudd divulged insights about the film and hinted at Scott Lang experiencing a mid-life crisis. It’s understandable as it follows the movie’s central theme of lost time. To add to this unique experience, there was also an incredibly tiny Paul Rudd attending!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in cinemas on Feb. 17, 2023.