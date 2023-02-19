Paul Rudd Explains Why ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is Different

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania breaking records as it hits theatres this week, Paul Rudd shared why he knew that this third instalment was going to be different from its predecessors.

During an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Rudd – the man behind Scott Lang (Ant-Man) – divulged that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be different from previous movies due to Jonathan Majors’ portrayal of Kang the Conqueror. Unveiling his appreciation for his co-star’s abilities in making this powerful villain an individual we can all relate to, he remarked:

“This is the great thing about great villains, you can understand their point of view. Thanos had that too, he’s psychotic, but I kind of get what he’s saying. Filming those scenes with Jonathan was great. It was such a cool thing because this is the third one and obviously the villain in this one is huge, he is no joke.”

As the dialogue progressed, Rudd revealed that enacting scenes with Majors was a bit destabilizing due to the ongoing feud between their characters in the film. He expressed:

“Jonathan and the way he plays him, he’s such a great actor and he had his own kind of rhythm and everything felt a little like he was in control, he was rooted and so it felt different, the shooting of the whole thing felt different and it was a little bit off balance because it’s this kind of constant back and forth between Scott and Kang,”

Previously, we heard about the “unbalanced” dynamic between Lang and Kang the Conqueror. Last week, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed further illuminated this topic in a discussion with Inside Total Film podcast – stating that Lang was selected as Kane’s first opponent because he would be the last person they’d expect to challenge him. He stated:

“We got excited about the idea of if you introduce Kang, one of the great Marvel villains, into the movies – who is going to be the first Avenger to go up against him? We liked the idea that Scott and Hope were the most unlikely Avengers to go up against him. On paper, it’s an incredibly lopsided encounter. There was dramatic tension in that from the get-go.”

The premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been met with great success as reported by IMDb’s Box office mojo, totaling over $63 million at the box office. Despite receiving a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes upon its release, this is fantastic news for fans of the franchise.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.