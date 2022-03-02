Paul Bettany’s Texts to Johnny Depp Released Talk About Burning, Drowning & Defiling Amber Heard

The Avengers and Wandavision actor, Paul Bettany, appears to believe his chilling, decade-old message exchange with friend Johnny Depp – in which the actors debated burning, drowning, and defiling the latter’s ex-wife, Amber Heard – was taken out of context.

The frightening exchange, which was revealed at the aforementioned trial in 2020, began when Depp sent Paul Bettany a message that read, “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

Bettany responded, “Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber – she’s delightful company and easy on the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. We could of course try the English course of action in these predicaments – we do a drowning test. Thoughts?”

Depp replied, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

In December, Bettany said, “I think that’s a really difficult subject to talk about and I think that I just pour fuel on the fire,” he told The Independent.

Despite his publicist’s efforts to redirect the conversation, he continued to discuss the court case’s release of years-old private conversations between him and Depp.

“It was very strange. It was a strange moment… What was strange about it was you suddenly have one of the most scabrous newspapers in London and their lawyers pouring through your texts for the last 10 years,” he said. “Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers go through every one of your emails and texts for 10 years? All I can tell you was that it was an unpleasant feeling.”

Strange as he thinks it may be, it surely isn’t appropriate to say the things that he did about Amber Heard.