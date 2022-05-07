Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen Want to Work Together Again in the MCU

Published on May 7th, 2022 | Updated on May 7th, 2022 | By FanFest

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Wanda and Vision’s profound love for one another necessitated the creation of a program just for them, even if one of them was technically a dead robot.

With Elizabeth Olsen remarking she’d want to work with Paul Bettany again, it looks like the actors care greatly for one another. Elizabeth Olsen said in an interview with ComicBook that the end of WandaVision makes it unlikely that they’ll continue their on-screen romance.

“Yeah! I always want to be reunited with Paul Bettany painted faces. that face is amazing.”

WandaVision has left the question open as to whether we will see the synthezoid again, but it may not be the version we’ve seen previously. S.W.O.R.D., the government’s intelligence agency, seized control of Vision’s now-broken body and (against his own wishes) reanimated him, sans the soul stone.

The purpose of this was White Vision, a sapient weapon who was told to find and destroy Wanda due to the Hex’s danger. White Vision is confronted by Wanda’s Vision, with them debating about reality and using the Ship of Theseus argument, where Vision eventually unlocks his opposite number’s memories.

Vision’s return is possible in future MCU movies, but nothing has been confirmed yet. His absence as a major storyline gap in Sam Raimi‘s sequel has drawn attention, but there will be an answer eventually.

Wanda will appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now showing in cinemas.